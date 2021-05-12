Recipe: Alpharetta internet cook shares Mediterranean recipes

Explore More Community Cooks recipes

Suzy Karadsheh is founder of the Mediterranean Dish. Courtesy of Suzy Karadsheh and the Mediterranean Dish Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“Now we have our own line of products for olive oils, spices, grains and things of that nature, to help people cook the Mediterranean way,” Karadsheh said. “The heart of the whole thing is that we want to serve that need for people who are looking to cook flavorful meals that are healthy and are not hard to make.”

With more people cooking at home during the pandemic, traffic on the site nearly doubled, so Karadsheh added a live “Happy Hour Cook-Along,” which airs at 5 p.m. Tuesdays on Instagram and Facebook.

“I feel like it’s become a community, and a place for people to come, and have a drink, and cook and connect on a human level,” she said.

Karadsheh also has secured a contract with Clarkson Potter for a Mediterranean cookbook that is scheduled to be published in the fall of 2022.

“We don’t have an official title yet,” she said, “but I think it will be ‘The Mediterranean Dish.’”

Mediterranean Baked White Fish

Loaded with bright Mediterranean flavors, this baked white fish is seasoned with oregano and garlic, and topped with a mixture of tomatoes, olives and red onions. You can watch a video of Suzy Karadsheh making it at themediterraneandish.com/baked-white-fish-recipe.

Mediterranean Baked White Fish 1½ pounds white fish fillet, such as cod or halibut (1 inch to 1½ inch in thickness)

kosher salt and ground black pepper

extra virgin olive oil

juice of ½ lemon

8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved

3 ounces pitted olives, halved (Karadsheh uses a combination of kalamata and green olives)

3 tablespoons red onion, minced

4 to 5 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

2 teaspoons dried oregano Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

Pat the fish dry and season with salt and pepper on both sides. Brush a 9½-inch by 13-inch baking dish with a little extra virgin olive oil and put the fish in it. Squeeze the lemon juice all over the top of the fish.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the tomatoes, olives, onions, garlic and spices. Add a very small pinch of salt and ground pepper. Add a generous drizzle (about 3 tablespoons) of extra virgin olive oil and toss to combine.

Pour the tomato and olive mixture over the fish.

Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes (this will depend on the thickness of your fish).

Serves six Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 213 calories (percent of calories from fat, 51), 22 grams protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 12 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 56 milligrams cholesterol, 204 milligrams sodium.

