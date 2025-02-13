Dining
Dining

Review: New York import Jiang Nan brings expansive Chinese menu to Duluth

A dish at Jiang Nan described simply as grilled fish offers a spectacular whole fish, seen here swimming in Chongqing-style pepper sauce. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

A dish at Jiang Nan described simply as grilled fish offers a spectacular whole fish, seen here swimming in Chongqing-style pepper sauce. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
By
17 hours ago

Jiang Nan, a Chinese dining grande dame from New York City, arrives in Duluth just after receiving a 2024 Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand award.

Much like Dubu Gongbang, also part of Duluth’s GW Marketplace, Jiang Nan provides an instant atmospheric change from the busy strip mall parking lot. A peaceful fountain greets customers in the entryway, and the decor is calm, modern and stylish. A large bar extends along the left wall in the front dining room but sits mostly unused as the restaurant awaits its liquor license.

Diners at Jiang Nan order their meals on a tablet — a technological double-edged sword that provides customers with lots of information and photos but also comes with a learning curve. The staff is well-trained, though, and servers quickly will provide assistance if you catch their eye.

ExploreMore metro Atlanta restaurant reviews
One of the options for adventurous diners at Jiang Nan in Duluth is chilled jellyfish with vinegar. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

icon to expand image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Jiang Nan’s menu is encyclopedic — the PDF version on its website is nearly 30 pages long — and can feel overwhelming, but it also provides options for nearly any type of eater.

Peking duck, steamed soup dumplings, spring rolls, kung pao chicken, fried rice and stir-fried noodles all are approachable options, while adventurous diners can sample deep-fried bullfrog, cold jellyfish salad and sliced ox tongue.

ExploreGwinnett County dining news
Jiang Nan's already excellent soup dumplings are elevated by the inclusion of black truffle. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

icon to expand image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Jiang Nan’s Peking duck is a major draw and a feast unto itself. Although a popular social media post had shown a cook pouring flaming alcohol over the whole duck tableside, our server warned us that the pyrotechnic show is no longer available. And while the duck — served with the traditional thin Chinese pancakes, scallions, hoisin sauce and pineapple — still satisfied, it wasn’t the star dish I had expected.

Another large dish on the menu outshone the duck and offered better value. The simply named grilled fish looked and tasted spectacular. It was a whole fish swimming in sauce and served in a large, steaming, rectangular hotpot. I ordered the striped bass in spicy Chongqing-style sauce — the hottest of the sauce options, thanks to the inclusion of a mountain of chopped dried chiles.

The fish was cooked beautifully — tender and mild, even as it danced with the crackling heat of so many Sichuan chile peppers. The cooks at Jiang Nan have achieved that perfect balance of spice and addictive flavor; you can’t help but take another bite.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Jiang Nan's version of mapo tofu, a traditional Sichuan dish, had good flavor but very little texture. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

icon to expand image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Stair-stepping down the Scoville scale, Jiang Nan’s fish is available in a less spicy Sichuan sauce, an aged pickle sauce and garlic oil or tomato broth. It costs about $55 (depending on which fish you choose) versus $88 for a whole Peking duck.

Other highlights on the menu include many of the vegetable dishes and a surprising number of items that feature black truffle. Humble side dishes, such as sauteed pea sprouts and eggplant in garlic sauce, were deeply flavorful, while a few small slices of truffle infused their earthy flavor throughout a small pot of silky, custard-like stewed egg.

That same black truffle flavor also elevated Jiang Nan’s already excellent pork soup dumplings.

You can enjoy eggplant with garlic sauce at Jiang Nan in Duluth. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

icon to expand image

Credit: Henri Hollis

However, a few dishes didn’t quite hit the mark, including the Sichuan classic mapo tofu. Jiang Nan’s version had good flavor but very little texture; it was difficult to tell whether it included any minced pork at all. Similarly, sauteed tofu with crabmeat had too little textural contrast and was overly sweet.

Duluth’s Jiang Nan can’t offer the grandeur of the original location in Queens, and some diners likely will find its menu too much to deal with, but it does offer a few moments of brilliance. I know I’ll be dreaming of that spectacular grilled fish for months — and there still are quite a few menu items I’d love to try.

JIANG NAN

2 out of 4 stars (very good)

Food: Chinese, from various regions

Service: typically very good, but with a learning curve because of tablet ordering

Noise level: moderate

Recommended dishes: Peking duck, steamed pork and crabmeat soup dumplings, steamed black truffle and pork soup dumplings, stewed egg with black truffle, grilled fish spicy Chongqing-style, sauteed eggplant in spicy garlic sauce, sauteed pea sprouts

Vegetarian dishes: smashed pepper with eggplant, vegetarian spring roll, deep-fried tofu with black truffle, okra in garlic sauce, steamed lotus roots stuffed with sticky rice, stewed egg with black truffle, matsutake and mixed mushroom soup, spicy and sour shredded potatoes, stir-fried loofah, sauteed water spinach with fermented bean curd sauce, sauteed pea sprouts, stir-fried vegetables and udon

Alcohol: not yet available

Price range: $50-$100 per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

Accessibility: fully ADA-compliant with street-level entry and low tables

Parking: free lot

Nearest MARTA station: none

Reservations: call-ahead only

Outdoor dining: no

Takeout: yes

Address, phone: 2180 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 470-275-4995

Website: jiangnanny.com

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to Georgia diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
More Stories

The Latest

The steak tartare at Brasserie Margot is one of many dishes prepared tableside. (Courtesy of Kathryn McCrary)

Credit: Kathryn McCrary

Review: Brasserie Margot brings fresh taste of France to the Four Seasons

Review: Two new metro Atlanta restaurants take fried food to sublime heights

Review: Nan Thai Buckhead banking on venerable name to attract diners

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Shoes belonging to missing Westminster coach found in Lake Oconee, sheriff says

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?