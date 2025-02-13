Review: New York import Jiang Nan brings expansive Chinese menu to Duluth

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant reviews

Jiang Nan’s menu is encyclopedic — the PDF version on its website is nearly 30 pages long — and can feel overwhelming, but it also provides options for nearly any type of eater.

Peking duck, steamed soup dumplings, spring rolls, kung pao chicken, fried rice and stir-fried noodles all are approachable options, while adventurous diners can sample deep-fried bullfrog, cold jellyfish salad and sliced ox tongue.

Jiang Nan’s Peking duck is a major draw and a feast unto itself. Although a popular social media post had shown a cook pouring flaming alcohol over the whole duck tableside, our server warned us that the pyrotechnic show is no longer available. And while the duck — served with the traditional thin Chinese pancakes, scallions, hoisin sauce and pineapple — still satisfied, it wasn’t the star dish I had expected.

Another large dish on the menu outshone the duck and offered better value. The simply named grilled fish looked and tasted spectacular. It was a whole fish swimming in sauce and served in a large, steaming, rectangular hotpot. I ordered the striped bass in spicy Chongqing-style sauce — the hottest of the sauce options, thanks to the inclusion of a mountain of chopped dried chiles.

The fish was cooked beautifully — tender and mild, even as it danced with the crackling heat of so many Sichuan chile peppers. The cooks at Jiang Nan have achieved that perfect balance of spice and addictive flavor; you can’t help but take another bite.

Stair-stepping down the Scoville scale, Jiang Nan’s fish is available in a less spicy Sichuan sauce, an aged pickle sauce and garlic oil or tomato broth. It costs about $55 (depending on which fish you choose) versus $88 for a whole Peking duck.

Other highlights on the menu include many of the vegetable dishes and a surprising number of items that feature black truffle. Humble side dishes, such as sauteed pea sprouts and eggplant in garlic sauce, were deeply flavorful, while a few small slices of truffle infused their earthy flavor throughout a small pot of silky, custard-like stewed egg.

That same black truffle flavor also elevated Jiang Nan’s already excellent pork soup dumplings.

However, a few dishes didn’t quite hit the mark, including the Sichuan classic mapo tofu. Jiang Nan’s version had good flavor but very little texture; it was difficult to tell whether it included any minced pork at all. Similarly, sauteed tofu with crabmeat had too little textural contrast and was overly sweet.

Duluth’s Jiang Nan can’t offer the grandeur of the original location in Queens, and some diners likely will find its menu too much to deal with, but it does offer a few moments of brilliance. I know I’ll be dreaming of that spectacular grilled fish for months — and there still are quite a few menu items I’d love to try.

JIANG NAN 2 out of 4 stars (very good) Food: Chinese, from various regions Service: typically very good, but with a learning curve because of tablet ordering Noise level: moderate Recommended dishes: Peking duck, steamed pork and crabmeat soup dumplings, steamed black truffle and pork soup dumplings, stewed egg with black truffle, grilled fish spicy Chongqing-style, sauteed eggplant in spicy garlic sauce, sauteed pea sprouts Vegetarian dishes: smashed pepper with eggplant, vegetarian spring roll, deep-fried tofu with black truffle, okra in garlic sauce, steamed lotus roots stuffed with sticky rice, stewed egg with black truffle, matsutake and mixed mushroom soup, spicy and sour shredded potatoes, stir-fried loofah, sauteed water spinach with fermented bean curd sauce, sauteed pea sprouts, stir-fried vegetables and udon Alcohol: not yet available Price range: $50-$100 per person, excluding drinks Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays Accessibility: fully ADA-compliant with street-level entry and low tables Parking: free lot Nearest MARTA station: none Reservations: call-ahead only Outdoor dining: no Takeout: yes Address, phone: 2180 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 470-275-4995 Website: jiangnanny.com The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

