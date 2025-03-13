Lucky Star, a new coffee and cocktail bar, is going to be a case study in restaurant economics: Can this fascinating, wonderful restaurant overcome its odd location?
Opened in December, the Taiwanese comfort food hideaway adds to the impressive constellation of restaurants from chef Jason Liang and his partners, including Cuddlefish (opened recently), Momonoki and Brush Sushi, which houses O by Brush, his Michelin-starred omakase counter.
Lucky Star gets nearly everything right and does it all day long, opening each morning with a variety of coffee and tea drinks and closing with an inventive cocktail program. In between, it has a tightly curated food menu that draws on dishes from Liang’s childhood in Taiwan.
The restaurant is inviting, comfortable and attractive, but it’s located in the heart of the Star Metals building in west Midtown, meaning prospective diners must seek it out.
Then, there’s the parking. Unfortunate parking situations have killed many Atlanta restaurants, but Lucky Star thankfully has begun validating for up to two hours in the Star Metals deck. Parking without that validation can be expensive; I paid $16 on one visit.
Lucky Star serves coffee throughout the day, but the menu of typical cafe drinks is enhanced with an impressive tea program. Taiwan is a proud tea producer and Lucky Star honors that heritage with expertly made matcha, as well as interesting loose-leaf varietals. Co-beverage directors Kirk Gibson and Nik Soukavong also have mixed coffee and tea together in a handful of drinks on their “creations” list. The refreshing alchemy drink — made with cold brew, Taiwanese alpine tea, cantaloupe and lime — was crisp, subtle and complex.
On the food menu, the humblest dishes often turned out to be barn burners. Both the soft-boiled tea eggs and duck fat scallion pancakes stopped conversation around our table, getting raised eyebrows and slow nods that translated into: “Wow.”
The eggs are Liang’s take on a dish that he said is ubiquitous at convenience stores in Taiwan. The soft-boiled eggs are marinated and generously dressed in a savory, tea-based sauce that was addictive. The scallion pancake, an incredibly common street food, took a starring role thanks to the inimitable richness of duck fat.
Another Taiwanese staple, beef noodle soup, benefited from Liang’s touch. The beef broth’s almost bottomless flavor was offset by a zing of acid from pickled mustard greens and crisp but tender bok choy.
Alongside the soup, Lucky Star served a Sichuan peppercorn tincture that allowed the diner to add their preferred amount of that unmistakably numbing spiciness. Gibson said that tincture is a byproduct of a cocktail, a nice illustration of how the food and beverage menus work together.
That cocktail is the prickly ash vesper, made with a distillate of Sichuan peppercorns that Gibson and Soukavong call “flower pepper.” With the help of high-tech equipment, they separate the floral flavors of Sichuan peppercorns from their numbing spice compounds (saving the latter for the beef noodle soup). The resulting gin cocktail is bracing but flowery, a truly sophisticated drink.
Other cocktails also used the bar team’s techniques to great effect, such as the bourbon-based sabai, which got its silky texture by being clarified with coconut milk.
Like Brush Sushi, Lucky Star manages to offer an incredible breadth of options for different types of diners, albeit in a more casual environment and at a lower price point. You just as easily could drop in for a quick lunch, work on a laptop while sipping coffee or enjoy a glamorous date night, all at the same restaurant.
If that doesn’t make Lucky Star a destination, what will?
LUCKY STAR
3 out of 4 stars (excellent)
Food: Taiwanese
Service: knowledgeable and friendly, but slow
Noise level: moderate
Recommended dishes: soft-boiled tea eggs, duck fat scallion pancake, egg and cheese scallion pancake, oyster omelet, three-cup chicken, lu rou fan (braised pork belly over rice), beef noodle soup
Vegetarian dishes: egg and cheese scallion pancake, garlic black pepper edamame, ume tomato salad, sweet potato fries, soft-boiled tea eggs, seasonal vegetables and yuba, shiitake mushroom fly’s head
Alcohol: full bar with a thoughtful, interesting cocktail selection and a short list of wine, beer and sake
Price range: $25-$50 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays; 8 a.m.-midnight Fridays; 10 a.m.-midnight Saturdays; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays
Accessibility: fully ADA-compliant, with entry from building’s lobby and elevator from parking deck
Parking: paid deck on-site
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: yes
Outdoor dining: no
Takeout: yes
Address, phone: 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016
Website: luckystaratl.com
