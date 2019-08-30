JenChan’s opening next week in Cabbagetown and other dining news from the week

•Fifth Group Restaurants has named Jonathan Beatty as the new executive chef at La Tavola in Virginia-Highland.

Beatty previously served as executive chef at Fifth Group’s European-inspired concept, Ecco Midtown, from 2013 to 2015. He began his culinary career at the French Culinary Institute in New York City and went on to work at restaurants in Arizona, New York and Chicago.

In addition to La Tavola and Ecco locations in Midtown and Buckhead, Fifth Group also owns metro Atlanta restaurants South City Kitchen, The Original El Taco, Alma Cocina and Lure, as well as events company Bold Catering & Design.

La Tavola celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

•Outrun Brewing Co. is set to break ground next week at 5368 E. Mountain St., What Now Atlanta reports. Owned by former Three Taverns brewers Josh Miller and Ryan Silva, Outrun will brew several beers in house and will have a 1980s vibe (the name Outrun is an homage to the Outrun Sega arcade game).

•P. Red's BBQ has closed at 999 Chattahoochee Ave., Tomorrow's News Today reports. The restaurant, which opened in 2010, was the first ITP location of the onetime chain of barbecue restaurants.

•Cascade Road restaurant Spice House is slated to take over the space at 375 14th St. NW in Home Park, What Now Atlanta reports. The building was previously home to Bobby and June's Kountry Kitchen. The Caribbean restaurant is also set to open another location in Lithonia on Oct. 1.

