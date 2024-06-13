Omakase Table to open second location in Buckhead Landing development

Popular west Midtown Japanese restaurant Omakase Table is expanding with a second Atlanta location.

The eatery, which Leonard Yu started as a pop-up before opening his first brick-and-mortar location in 2022, will open in the Buckhead Landing development at 3300 Piedmont Road in the coming months. Formerly known as Piedmont Peachtree Crossing, the development was home to the grocery store known as Disco Kroger, which closed in late 2022.

Omakase Table offers a 20-course sushi experience designed for two, with 12-16 guest seatings per night. The restaurant’s fish is sourced from Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo.