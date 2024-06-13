Food & Dining

Omakase Table to open second location in Buckhead Landing development

A piece of nigiri at Omakase Table in West Midtown. Aug. 14, 2023 (Credit: Omakase Table/Brandon Amato)

By
0 minutes ago

Popular west Midtown Japanese restaurant Omakase Table is expanding with a second Atlanta location.

The eatery, which Leonard Yu started as a pop-up before opening his first brick-and-mortar location in 2022, will open in the Buckhead Landing development at 3300 Piedmont Road in the coming months. Formerly known as Piedmont Peachtree Crossing, the development was home to the grocery store known as Disco Kroger, which closed in late 2022.

Omakase Table offers a 20-course sushi experience designed for two, with 12-16 guest seatings per night. The restaurant’s fish is sourced from Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo.

Chef Leonard Yu of Omakase Table. Aug. 14, 2023 (Credit: Omakase Table/Brandon Amato)

Other food and beverage concepts set to open in Buckhead Landing in the coming months are the third Atlanta location of Aviva by Kameel, the first Georgia location of Ohio-based Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, and the first Atlanta location of Boston-based Burton’s Bar & Grill. They’ll join currently operating restaurants including Piu Bello and Urban Wu.

Buckhead Landing will also be home to a 55,000-square-foot Publix, set to open later this year.

The development, slated to be completed in 2025, is one of seven properties in Buckhead owned and operated by shopping center developer Regency Centers.

