3 treats for you that benefit animals

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Buying from these three companies can benefit animals who need protection.

All-purpose seasoning

Amanda and Josh Hall started Cumming-based ResQue Rubs in 2022 and named each of their four seasoning mixes after their pets. They donate 10 percent of their sales to Furkids in Cumming, the metro area’s largest no-kill shelter. Dixie’s all-purpose seasoning, named for a dachshund who was with them for 13 years, is a mix of sugar, Himalayan pink salt, granulated garlic and onion, pepper, celery seed, Worcestershire powder, dry mustard, coriander and oregano. The alliums and the celery seed shine through, making it a great seasoning for cold salads, but you could sprinkle this on anything from proteins to vegetables.

$10 per 6.2-ounce jar. Available at Casseroles and Frazie’s Meat & Market in Atlanta; Handy Ace and Tucker Meat Market; Vice Kitchen; Striplings in Bogart; New York Butcher and Wine Shops in Marietta, Milton and Johns Creek; Rosie’s Homegrown Meat Market; A Peach of a Party; Wilke’s Meat Market in Cumming and resquerubs.com.

Roasted coffee. (Courtesy of Emma Roberts)

Emma Roberts

Roasted coffee

Doing good is a part of the mission of Johns Creek-based Peach Coffee Roasters, co-founder Landon Bonner said. That includes donating to Meals on Wheels Atlanta and giving a portion of sales from Rescue Roast to the Atlanta Humane Society. It’s a single-origin, medium-roast coffee available in regular and decaf, and whole bean or ground. Like all the company’s coffees, it’s roasted fresh to order and is touted for its smooth body and notes of toasted almond.

$16 per 12-ounce bag. Available at Peach Coffee Roasters, 10875 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek, and 3475 Piedmont Road, Atlanta, and peachcoffeeroasters.com.

Chocolate bar. (Courtesy of Xocolatl)

Chocolate bar

Atlanta-based Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate has partnered with Birds Georgia to produce a bird-friendly chocolate bar. Xocolatl gets cacao beans from all over the globe to produce single-origin chocolate bars that surprise with their flavor variations. This dark chocolate bar is 72 percent cacao and strikes a balance between sweet and bitter that is hard to resist. The cacao beans in it are from shaded farms that provide critical habitat for migratory birds. Purchasing the bars from Birds Georgia directly supports the nonprofit, which promotes conservation, education and activities that foster the joy of birding.

$7 per 2.6-ounce bar, $20 for three bars. Available at birdsgeorgia.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/birdsgeorgia/giftstore.jsp.

