Food & Dining

Ginsberg’s Refresher opens at Wild Heaven Brewery in Avondale Estates

Chef Todd Ginsberg will open a new concept in Wild Heaven's Avondale Estates location this week.

Credit: Courtesy of Caren West PR

Credit: Courtesy of Caren West PR

Chef Todd Ginsberg will open a new concept in Wild Heaven's Avondale Estates location this week.
Chef Todd Ginsberg, co-owner of several popular metro Atlanta eateries including General Muir, Wood’s Chapel BBQ and Fred’s Meat & Bread, will open Ginsberg’s Refresher on May 30 inside Wild Heaven Brewery in Avondale Estates.

The eatery will be located at 135B Maple St. with a menu of snacks and creative bar food. Featured items include a double cheeseburger, a fried fish sandwich, a chicken sandwich, smoked salmon dip, spicy and numbing chicken wings, oyster sliders, egg rolls and glass noodle salad. Guests will be able to order food at the Wild Heaven bar.

Todd Ginsberg (right) will open Ginsberg's Refresher at Wild Heaven's Avondale Estates location.

Credit: Courtesy of Courtney DiCarlo

Credit: Courtesy of Courtney DiCarlo

Ginsberg said he wanted to create a menu that would suit Wild Heaven Brewery by including affordable dishes that aren’t too heavy on the stomach when paired with beer.

“I wanted to embrace that group and build them a menu that complemented their experience of just being there to have fun,” Ginsberg said.

He likened the concept to a “snack shack that you would find by a roadside stand, part casual restaurant and part sandwich shop.”

Ginsberg is particularly excited about the oyster sliders and the glass noodle salad. The former arrives on two Hawaiian King rolls dressed in a caramel made from palm sugar and fish sauce, lime juice, Fresno chilies and topped in a Vietnamese slaw. The Thai glass noodle salad comes with daikon radish, cucumbers, pickled carrots and a coconut tamarind sauce.

Before this, the Avondale Estates brewery often hosted pop-up chefs, but that will end with the addition of Ginsberg’s Refresher.

Nick Purdy and Eric Johnson founded Wild Heaven Beer in 2010. For several years, they made their beers in South Carolina until they opened their first taproom and brewery in Avondale Estates in 2014. The brewery’s popular beers include Emergency Drinking Beer, Sunburst IPA and Lager Libre along with rotating seasonal brews.

In addition to its Avondale Estates location, Wild Heaven has a taproom in the West End where it serves food from Taqueria El Tesoro, and it is set to open a third taproom in the Toco Hill Shopping Center in late summer that will offer Fox Bros. BBQ.

Ginsberg’s Refresher is open for lunch and dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Here is a look at some of the featured menu items:

Double cheesburger from Ginsberg's Refresher.

Credit: Courtesy of Reid Ramsey

Credit: Courtesy of Reid Ramsey

Oyster Sliders from Ginsberg's Refresher.

Credit: Courtesy of Reid Ramsey

Credit: Courtesy of Reid Ramsey

Chicken wings from Ginsberg's Refresher.

Credit: Courtesy of Reid Ramsey

Credit: Courtesy of Reid Ramsey

Hot dog from Ginsberg's Refresher.

Credit: Courtesy of Reid Ramsey

Credit: Courtesy of Reid Ramsey

