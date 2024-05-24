Cocktail bar Propaganda opens in Smyrna with ‘70s-inspired theme

Co-owners Heather Tazza and Mr. Wattson collaborated on the bar’s design. Wattson is a photographer and artist who previously ran chocolate shop and art installation the Chocolate Shop in the Shops of Buckhead. Tazza is a designer with a background in fashion.

They opted to call the bar Propaganda because “that can translate to everything going on today,” Tazza said. “We want to just bring people together, to connect in person, to share your art and feel comfortable.”

To befit the name, they incorporated propaganda posters from the ‘60s and ‘70s into the design, along with collages Tazza created, including one with Polaroids by Andy Warhol and a wallpaper made from scanned cigarette packs. Tazza and Wattson are hoping to use the bar as a space for the “creative community,” she said.

“We went over every detail, we wanted to be like, this is a piece of art, this isn’t just a bar — you’re going in and having this experience,” Tazza said.

The dress code is another eclectic detail; they encourage people to come dressed “fashion forward” or in a ‘60s or ‘70s theme.

“Fashion is also a way to express yourself,” said Tazza, who wants it to be “part of the experience” at Propaganda.

In addition to a DJ spinning vinyl, they have live music on the weekends. Some nights, several musicians play short sets with breaks in between, Tazza said.

Between the bar, several couches and a few tables, Propaganda has seating for about 35 people. Due to the limited capacity, reservations are encouraged.

Propaganda is open 7 p.m.- 1 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

2860 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. propagandaatlanta.com

