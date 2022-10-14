Peace out: Disco Kroger among 2 locations closing in metro Atlanta

The grocery store chain said it plans to close its 720 Commerce Drive location, its only grocery store in the City of Decatur, on Dec. 2. In the same news release, it announced the location at 3330 Piedmont Road — often called Disco Kroger — will shut down Dec. 9, 2023.

Kroger cited declining sales and negative profit for the upcoming Decatur closure, but it said Disco Kroger’s fate is due to redevelopment potential.