Peace out: Disco Kroger among 2 locations closing in metro Atlanta

Kroger announced Friday it will soon close two of its Atlanta-area locations, including one with a groovy nickname.
The grocery store chain said it plans to close its 720 Commerce Drive location, its only grocery store in the City of Decatur, on Dec. 2. In the same news release, it announced the location at 3330 Piedmont Road — often called Disco Kroger — will shut down Dec. 9, 2023.
Kroger cited declining sales and negative profit for the upcoming Decatur closure, but it said Disco Kroger’s fate is due to redevelopment potential.
The supermarket in the heart of Buckhead near Lenox Square Mall got its name because it was located in the same center as the hugely popular Limelight dance club in the early 1980s. Multiple news outlets reported last year that developer Regency Centers would reimagine the property without keeping Disco Kroger, opting for a different grocery tenant.
“The lease is set to expire in 2023 as redevelopment in the area continues,” the release said.
Atlanta residents have given several Kroger locations nicknames — with both positive and negative connotations. Most infamously, the location on Ponce de Leon Avenue, which is now called Beltline Kroger, was once known as Murder Kroger due to three fatal incidents that took place before it was redeveloped along with the Beltline’s Eastside Trail.
The two closures were announced on the same day that Kroger placed a $20 billion bid to buy Albertsons Companies, Inc. Albertsons, which operates nearly 400 locations across the country, does not have any stores in Georgia.
