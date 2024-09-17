Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Rustic, savory tart is a treat in Avondale Estates

Dish of the Week: Corn and poblano galette at Galette
The corn and poblano galette at Galette in Avondale Estates is both simple and deliciously indulgent.

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

The corn and poblano galette at Galette in Avondale Estates is both simple and deliciously indulgent. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago

After having waited in long lines at Sunday morning farmers markets for a taste of Galette’s pastries, being able to walk into their new bakery and order whatever I want is a delight. Also delightful is the corn and poblano galette, which manages to be simple, as well as deliciously indulgent.

The open-top French galette is a canvas for a baker’s art. In this savory version, corn was the supporting character, with juicy pops in each bite. The rustic pastry — flat and round — was the star, topped with sweet corn niblets and thin slivers of poblano. The exposed filling had been caramelized in the oven, capturing the essence of buttered corn with a little bit of smoky poblano.

The sides had been brought up around the filling — roughly folded and carefully crimped — then baked golden, with a crisp, browned bottom. Wrapped around simple garden pleasures, it was flaky and buttery rich.

A double delight would be ordering a fruit-filled version for dessert.

Galette. 110 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 470-231-7462, galetteatl.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

