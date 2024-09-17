Rustic, savory tart is a treat in Avondale Estates

After having waited in long lines at Sunday morning farmers markets for a taste of Galette’s pastries, being able to walk into their new bakery and order whatever I want is a delight. Also delightful is the corn and poblano galette, which manages to be simple, as well as deliciously indulgent.

The open-top French galette is a canvas for a baker’s art. In this savory version, corn was the supporting character, with juicy pops in each bite. The rustic pastry — flat and round — was the star, topped with sweet corn niblets and thin slivers of poblano. The exposed filling had been caramelized in the oven, capturing the essence of buttered corn with a little bit of smoky poblano.

The sides had been brought up around the filling — roughly folded and carefully crimped — then baked golden, with a crisp, browned bottom. Wrapped around simple garden pleasures, it was flaky and buttery rich.