GoFundMe campaign launched for longtime Atlanta restaurant the Colonnade

As of Friday morning, more than $50,000 had been donated to keep the Southern restaurant at 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road afloat.

“It’s very heartwarming that people love the Colonnade as much as I do,” said Stallings. “I’m on my fifth generation of customers, which is wonderful.”

Suzi Sheffield is among the customers who sup on the Colonnade’s fried chicken, Parker House rolls and coconut cream pie — and sip on a martini or two — just like generations before her. “My great-grandparents ate there,” said Sheffield, who frequents the Colonnade with partner Robbie Land. “We’ve been regulars forever.”

The Colonnade’s classic gin martini has its own style. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

After convincing the Stallingses to appeal to the community for financial support, Sheffield and Land launched the GoFundMe page on Wednesday.

“Jodi and David are definitely, definitely not ones to ask for help,” said Sheffield, herself a small-business owner who runs the boutique salt and spice company Beautiful Briny Sea. “The fact that this is happening is a nod to how critical the situation is. It was so awkward typing, ‘Save the Colonnade.’ I never thought I would have to do that.”

The coronavirus pandemic kept the Colonnade closed from mid-March through the end of July. Heavily reliant on volume, the restaurant reopened for on-premises dining at a third of its normal capacity. “Whereas other restaurants can scale it back, we just can’t,” Stallings said.

Now, the Colonnade is taking a heavy hit from business lost during the winter holidays. “This is typically our busy season where we make up the difference because of the summer,” Stallings said. The restaurant usually serves 1,400 people on Thanksgiving. This year, it was closed. “And the banquet room — we typically have banquets for Christmas — we can’t do that this year,” she said.

Colonnade takeout at home: Fried shrimp with onion rings and coleslaw; veggie plate with creamed corn; crowder peas, seasonal squash, fried okra, yeast roll and a corn muffin. (Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

“It just can’t pivot,” said Sheffield, who noted that the restaurant continues to offer curbside takeout but that a trip to the Colonnade was “a whole experience” and that a large portion of the restaurant’s core clientele are older adults, a group at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Few people understand the Colonnade’s precarious state better than Brian Maloof, owner of Manuel’s Tavern. Two weeks ago, a successful GoFundMe kept him from closing his 64-year-old tavern at year’s end. On Thursday, Maloof pledged $500 of his own money to the Colonnade’s campaign.

“I know how the Colonnade feels. I know how frightening it is and if something I can contribute can alleviate their anxiety and save the business and keep a bunch of Atlantan’s still employed, I’m all for it,” Maloof wrote in a text message, emphasizing that none of the money he donated to the Colonnade came from the Manuel’s Tavern GoFundMe pool.

The fried chicken is one of the reasons that customers love the Colonnade. (Becky Stein for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Becky Stein Credit: Becky Stein

“This is another Atlanta landmark in trouble,” wrote Maloof on the Colonnade GoFundMe site. “Their history is rich and wonderful. They have the best fried chicken in the south. And this is where I met my future in-laws for the first time. My wife and her mother and aunt went here twice a month for the last 25 years. The Colonnade is a part of our family history. Atlanta would not be the same without it.”

