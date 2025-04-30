May 1-31. 1224 Hammond Drive, Atlanta. 470-657-1730, ironhillbrewery.com/location/atlanta-ga-dunwoody

Creative Pairings

Head to Fayetteville for a wine tasting by Carolyn Fludd of Revival Wine Bar paired with savory and sweet bites from the Global Hearth. Cookbook author Natalie Keng of the Sauce Maven will sign books and participate in the event.

5-6:30 p.m. May 2. $25 per person. 140 W. Lanier Ave., Fayetteville. globalhearth.com

Kentucky Derby

The Office Bar in Midtown will host a viewing party for the Kentucky Derby, complete with food and drink specials like the bourbon mint fizz, jalapeño poppers and shrimp mac and cheese.

May 2-4. 1105 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. theofficebaratl.com

Crawfish boil

Atkins Park will host its annual Crawfish Boil featuring live music, Derby drink specials and watch parties, and Louisiana crawfish. This year’s event will also raise money for the Stuart Corriher family, a former owner who is recovering from a heart and liver transplant.

11 a.m. May 3-4. $15-$20 per person. 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. freshtix.com/events/crawfish23

L’Antoinette

This French restaurant will host a Run for the Roses party beginning at 5 p.m. Guests should wear their best hats and seersucker suits for a chance to win in the best-dressed and best-dressed couple contest. Food and drink specials include mint juleps for $12, Kentucky burgoo for $15 and hazelnut derby pie for $9.

5 p.m. May 3. 1935 Heritage Walk, Milton. 770-797-5074, restolantoinette.com

Garden to Glass

Your 3rd Spot will host a hands-on herb planting and mixology experience on the patio. Participants will plant mini gardens of mint, basil and rosemary then learn to make cocktails using their fresh herbs. Tickets include planting supplies, cocktails, guided tastings and unlimited gaming.

4-7 p.m. May 4. $40 per person. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. your3rdspot.com

Old World Uncorked

Barcelona Wine Bar’s Inman Park outpost will host this walk-around tasting party where it opens 30 different bottles from its list for guests to sample. The wines will be accompanied by paella and passed tapas. This session will examine Old World wines, which refer to vines from European regions with long, established winemaking traditions.

5-7 p.m. May 6. $65 per person. 240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. exploretock.com/barcelona-wine-bar-inman-park

The Power of Food

Join community leaders, food entrepreneurs and wellness advocates for a free panel discussion and plant-based food showcase at Pittsburgh Yards. The event will begin with tastings and a plant-based food sale, followed by a panel featuring Leslie Zinn of Arden’s Garden, Kevin McGee of Urban Oak Initiative and Kemi Bennings of Carrot Dog.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 7. 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta. urbanoakfood.org

Omakase Table Wine Dinner

Omakase Table will hold this intimate 10-seat dinner in collaboration with Fairchild, Stones Winery and the Vine Club. Chef Leonard Yu will create a five-course meal paired with a selection of five wines.

6 p.m. May 7. $355 per person. 3300 Piedmont Road, Atlanta. 470-404-5245, omakasetableatl.com

Spring cocktail class

Indaco’s bar team will host this cocktail class where guests will receive a cocktail kit including a shaker, muddler, spouts and stirring spoons. Tickets include light bites, charcuterie and instructions on crafting a Hugo spritz.

6 p.m. May 8. $65 per person. 725 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-205-5183 opentable.com/r/indaco-atlanta

Taste of Alpharetta

Enjoy tastes from more than 60 restaurants around Alpharetta during this evening event with live music, activities and food samples. Admission is free with food samples available to purchase from $1-$6 participating restaurants like Cafe Efendi, Fogon and Lions, Hen Mother Cookhouse, Sankranti Restaurant and Smash Burgers by Vice. Attendees can expect a beverage garden, a culinary competition featuring Atlanta Journal-Constitution food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras as a judge, and people’s choice awards.

5-10 p.m. May 8. 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. tasteofalpharettaga.com

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

Head to Logan Farm Park in Acworth for a barbecue festival where competitive backyard cook teams will face off to make the best chicken wings on Friday and the best pork on Saturday. Attendees can purchase tickets to taste the wings and pork then vote for their favorites. The weekend festivities will also feature live music and beer.

May 9-10. 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. smokeonthelake.org

Good Luck Smokeshow

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with this festival that features chefs from across the country. Attendees can expect food, drinks, lion dances and live music with food from culinarians out of Charleston, Houston, Asheville, Boston and Austin as well as local chefs from Leftie Lee’s, Soupbelly, So So Fed and Hapa ATL. Tickets include all tastings and drinks.

5 p.m. May 14. $125 per person. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. sweetauburnbbq.com/events-1/good-luck-smokeshow

Garden Party

Overstory Rooftop & Bar in Duluth will host a garden party featuring light bites including mini brioche lobster rolls, chicken Wellington bites and a garden risotto station. Artist Raegan Rowland will also be painting the guests with watercolors live throughout the event, and there will be live music. Tickets include all food offerings and two cocktails.

3-5 p.m. May 17. $75 per person. 6450 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. overstoryrooftop.com

Performance in the Park

Chamblee will hold Performance in the Park featuring a performance from Mahealani’s Polynesian Revue in honor of American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In addition to live dances, the free, family-friendly event will bring drumming, costumes, cultural learning stations and Hawaiian food from Hapa Kitchen Food Truck.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. performanceinthepark

World Class Bartending Competition

The United States Bartenders’ Guild will hold the World Class bartending competition finals in Atlanta. Thirty regional mixologists will compete for the title of 2025 U.S. Bartender of the Year at the Thompson Atlanta Buckhead. In honor of the finals, World Class is hosting a cocktail festival where bars and restaurants around Atlanta are set to serve special drinks. The bartending challenges are free to attend and open to spectators ages 21 and older.

May 18-20. 415 E. Paces Ferry Road NE. worldclassatlanta25.com

Chef Duane Nutter Book Launch

Southern National chef (and former stand-up comedian) Duane Nutter will celebrate the launch of his cookbook “Cutting Up in the Kitchen” with an evening of stand-up comedy and a four-course dinner. Tickets also include two half-pour cocktail tastings and a signed copy of the cookbook.

6 p.m. May 22. 72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4245, southernational.com

Taste 2025

Meals on Wheels will host this event to raise money for Atlanta’s seniors. The evening will feature food from more than 15 Atlanta restaurants, pop-ups and food trucks, plus signature cocktails, a DJ and auction items. Participating restaurants include Auburn Angels, Canoe, NaanStop, Oreatha’s at the Point and Talat Market.

6 p.m. May 30. Starting at $65 per person. 1705 Commerce Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-351-3889, mowatl.org/events

