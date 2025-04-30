Listen to chef Duane Nutter’s stand-up comedy, participate in a spring cocktail class and attend a nationwide bartending competition this May in metro Atlanta.
Credit: Courtesy of Iron Hill Brewery
Credit: Courtesy of Iron Hill Brewery
National Burger Month
Throughout the month of May, Iron Hill Brewery will feature a rotating burger of the day paired with fries and a pickle for $15 in honor of National Burger Month. Expect creations like the “May the fourth be with you burger” featuring blue milk cheese crumbles, bacon and “Ewok rings,” and the Mother’s Day burger with honey whipped goat cheese and roasted red peppers.
May 1-31. 1224 Hammond Drive, Atlanta. 470-657-1730, ironhillbrewery.com/location/atlanta-ga-dunwoody
Creative Pairings
Head to Fayetteville for a wine tasting by Carolyn Fludd of Revival Wine Bar paired with savory and sweet bites from the Global Hearth. Cookbook author Natalie Keng of the Sauce Maven will sign books and participate in the event.
5-6:30 p.m. May 2. $25 per person. 140 W. Lanier Ave., Fayetteville. globalhearth.com
Kentucky Derby
The Office Bar in Midtown will host a viewing party for the Kentucky Derby, complete with food and drink specials like the bourbon mint fizz, jalapeño poppers and shrimp mac and cheese.
May 2-4. 1105 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. theofficebaratl.com
Crawfish boil
Atkins Park will host its annual Crawfish Boil featuring live music, Derby drink specials and watch parties, and Louisiana crawfish. This year’s event will also raise money for the Stuart Corriher family, a former owner who is recovering from a heart and liver transplant.
11 a.m. May 3-4. $15-$20 per person. 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. freshtix.com/events/crawfish23
L’Antoinette
This French restaurant will host a Run for the Roses party beginning at 5 p.m. Guests should wear their best hats and seersucker suits for a chance to win in the best-dressed and best-dressed couple contest. Food and drink specials include mint juleps for $12, Kentucky burgoo for $15 and hazelnut derby pie for $9.
5 p.m. May 3. 1935 Heritage Walk, Milton. 770-797-5074, restolantoinette.com
Garden to Glass
Your 3rd Spot will host a hands-on herb planting and mixology experience on the patio. Participants will plant mini gardens of mint, basil and rosemary then learn to make cocktails using their fresh herbs. Tickets include planting supplies, cocktails, guided tastings and unlimited gaming.
4-7 p.m. May 4. $40 per person. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. your3rdspot.com
Old World Uncorked
Barcelona Wine Bar’s Inman Park outpost will host this walk-around tasting party where it opens 30 different bottles from its list for guests to sample. The wines will be accompanied by paella and passed tapas. This session will examine Old World wines, which refer to vines from European regions with long, established winemaking traditions.
5-7 p.m. May 6. $65 per person. 240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. exploretock.com/barcelona-wine-bar-inman-park
The Power of Food
Join community leaders, food entrepreneurs and wellness advocates for a free panel discussion and plant-based food showcase at Pittsburgh Yards. The event will begin with tastings and a plant-based food sale, followed by a panel featuring Leslie Zinn of Arden’s Garden, Kevin McGee of Urban Oak Initiative and Kemi Bennings of Carrot Dog.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 7. 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta. urbanoakfood.org
Omakase Table Wine Dinner
Omakase Table will hold this intimate 10-seat dinner in collaboration with Fairchild, Stones Winery and the Vine Club. Chef Leonard Yu will create a five-course meal paired with a selection of five wines.
6 p.m. May 7. $355 per person. 3300 Piedmont Road, Atlanta. 470-404-5245, omakasetableatl.com
Spring cocktail class
Indaco’s bar team will host this cocktail class where guests will receive a cocktail kit including a shaker, muddler, spouts and stirring spoons. Tickets include light bites, charcuterie and instructions on crafting a Hugo spritz.
6 p.m. May 8. $65 per person. 725 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-205-5183 opentable.com/r/indaco-atlanta
Taste of Alpharetta
Enjoy tastes from more than 60 restaurants around Alpharetta during this evening event with live music, activities and food samples. Admission is free with food samples available to purchase from $1-$6 participating restaurants like Cafe Efendi, Fogon and Lions, Hen Mother Cookhouse, Sankranti Restaurant and Smash Burgers by Vice. Attendees can expect a beverage garden, a culinary competition featuring Atlanta Journal-Constitution food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras as a judge, and people’s choice awards.
5-10 p.m. May 8. 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. tasteofalpharettaga.com
Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival
Head to Logan Farm Park in Acworth for a barbecue festival where competitive backyard cook teams will face off to make the best chicken wings on Friday and the best pork on Saturday. Attendees can purchase tickets to taste the wings and pork then vote for their favorites. The weekend festivities will also feature live music and beer.
May 9-10. 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. smokeonthelake.org
Good Luck Smokeshow
Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with this festival that features chefs from across the country. Attendees can expect food, drinks, lion dances and live music with food from culinarians out of Charleston, Houston, Asheville, Boston and Austin as well as local chefs from Leftie Lee’s, Soupbelly, So So Fed and Hapa ATL. Tickets include all tastings and drinks.
5 p.m. May 14. $125 per person. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. sweetauburnbbq.com/events-1/good-luck-smokeshow
Garden Party
Overstory Rooftop & Bar in Duluth will host a garden party featuring light bites including mini brioche lobster rolls, chicken Wellington bites and a garden risotto station. Artist Raegan Rowland will also be painting the guests with watercolors live throughout the event, and there will be live music. Tickets include all food offerings and two cocktails.
3-5 p.m. May 17. $75 per person. 6450 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. overstoryrooftop.com
Performance in the Park
Chamblee will hold Performance in the Park featuring a performance from Mahealani’s Polynesian Revue in honor of American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In addition to live dances, the free, family-friendly event will bring drumming, costumes, cultural learning stations and Hawaiian food from Hapa Kitchen Food Truck.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. performanceinthepark
World Class Bartending Competition
The United States Bartenders’ Guild will hold the World Class bartending competition finals in Atlanta. Thirty regional mixologists will compete for the title of 2025 U.S. Bartender of the Year at the Thompson Atlanta Buckhead. In honor of the finals, World Class is hosting a cocktail festival where bars and restaurants around Atlanta are set to serve special drinks. The bartending challenges are free to attend and open to spectators ages 21 and older.
May 18-20. 415 E. Paces Ferry Road NE. worldclassatlanta25.com
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Chef Duane Nutter Book Launch
Southern National chef (and former stand-up comedian) Duane Nutter will celebrate the launch of his cookbook “Cutting Up in the Kitchen” with an evening of stand-up comedy and a four-course dinner. Tickets also include two half-pour cocktail tastings and a signed copy of the cookbook.
6 p.m. May 22. 72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4245, southernational.com
Credit: Courtesy of Kimberly Evans
Credit: Courtesy of Kimberly Evans
Taste 2025
Meals on Wheels will host this event to raise money for Atlanta’s seniors. The evening will feature food from more than 15 Atlanta restaurants, pop-ups and food trucks, plus signature cocktails, a DJ and auction items. Participating restaurants include Auburn Angels, Canoe, NaanStop, Oreatha’s at the Point and Talat Market.
6 p.m. May 30. Starting at $65 per person. 1705 Commerce Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-351-3889, mowatl.org/events
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Eleven Productions
What’s new on the Birmingham food scene?
Birminfham, Alabama is full of great new restaurants, including Bayonet, Salud, Current Charcoal Grill, Slim’s Pizzeria and Armour House.
Atlanta to host national bartending competition and more metro area restaurant happenings
A local food doc will show at the Atlanta Film Festival, David's Produce in Decatur will continue business as usual and more metro Atlanta food and beverage happenings.
Taste of Marietta to fill the square with good smells and flavors this Sunday
Taste of Marietta will combine food and fun at its 30th annual festival from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, April 27, on the historic Marietta Square.
Featured
Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year
Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.
Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's big for World Heritage listing.
Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse.
A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.