Iconic Atlanta restaurant recognized with James Beard Award

This year’s recipients will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 13 in Chicago. The 2022 awards will be the first in two years.

Caption 201021-Atlanta- Rev. Raphael Warnock orders baked chicken at the Busy Bee Café in the West End after voting at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption 201021-Atlanta- Rev. Raphael Warnock orders baked chicken at the Busy Bee Café in the West End after voting at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Busy Bee was opened by Lucy Jackson on what was then called Hunter Street, one of only two streets in the city of Atlanta open to Black entrepreneurs at the time. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights icons stopped by frequently at the restaurant to try its soul food including fried chicken, ham hocks, catfish, collard greens, macaroni and cheese and cornbread.

Today, the restaurant is owned by Tracy Gates and her family, and remains a gathering spot and tourist attraction. Vice President Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey appeared at Busy Bee during separate 2020 visits to Atlanta (Winfrey called the restaurant’s catfish the best she’s ever had), and rapper Killer Mike and Sen. Bernie Sanders famously stopped in together for a meal in 2016.

Food and Wine magazine named Busy Bee one of Atlanta’s best classics restaurants in a 2020 story.

The Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee reviews all recommendations for America’s Classics submitted by the public during an open call in the fall and those submitted by the voting body. Six of the 12 regions recognized by the awards program are included within each awards cycle and rotated to the next cycle so that each region is included every other year.

This year’s other recipients include Casa Vega in California, Connie’s Place in New Jersey, Solly’s Grille in Wisconsin, Wo Hop in New York and Florence’s Restaurant in Oklahoma.

Gates did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.