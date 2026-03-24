Restaurant News Where to eat at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport The airport offers food and drink choices on each concourse. 1 / 18 CONCOURSE T (T14) -- Atlanta Stillhouse: Look for bourbon flights with themes such as Single Barrel and Small Batch, as well as barbecue, cocktails and whiskey.

Headed to the airport? Traveling isn’t for the faint of heart or weak of stomach. You’ll need proper sustenance to fight the crowds and TSA — good thing there are plenty of spots in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to grab a bite. Let’s break it down by concourse:

Concourse T (as in Tango) Atlanta Stillhouse (T14): This Jim Beam-sponsored bar serves more than 30 kinds of Kentucky bourbon. 5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 404-762-1577 Goldberg’s Bagel Company & Deli (T12): Chow down on bagels with choice of cream cheese, deli sandwiches and more. Open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-762-1577, goldbergbagel.com

Grindhouse Killer Burgers (T11): This Atlanta institution -- which also has locations in Decatur, Piedmont Avenue, Brookhaven, Grant Park and Athens -- serves up a variety of turkey and hamburgers, sweet potato fries and shakes.

Open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-762-1577, grindhouseburgers.com Southern National Market (T21). After finding success years ago with One Flew South in Concourse E, Duane Nutter and Reggie Washington partnered to open Southern National Market, which offers sandwiches, wraps, and salads, as well as grab-and-go options like Southern National’s pimento cheese and a local charcuterie selection. Inside Southern National Market, the Pizza Boxx serves pizzas, and the retail side stocks items like bourbon honey and peach butter. 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Vino Volo (T17). Airport restaurateur and retailer Paradies Lagardère features wines from local wineries including Chateau Elan, Three Sisters and Georgia Winery and craft beers and ciders from breweries like New Realm Brewing, Urban Tree Cidery and Monday Night Brewing. The bar also highlights wine flights. Food options are provided by chef Duane Nutter and features breakfast, lunch and dinner. 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Other options: Auntie Anne’s (T15, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily), Bojangles (T7, 5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily), Cantina Laredo (T7, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.), Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (T6, 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Dunkin’ Donuts (T3, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily) Harvest & Grounds (T10, 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Jamba Juice (T3, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Starbucks (T17, 4 a.m.-10 p.m. daily) Subway (T6, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), TGI Fridays (T4, 7 a.m.-10:00 p.m. daily), Tropical Smoothie Cafe (T18, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily) Uncle Maddio’s Pizza (T10, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily) Shake Shack is opening a location in Alpharetta. (Courtesy Shake Shack) Concourse A (as in Alpha) Atlanta Hawks Bar and Grill (A34): Wash down standard bar food with a variety of cocktails while cheering on your favorite sports teams. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-382-2196 BeerCode Kitchen & Bar (A3): Try a wide variety of beer along with European-influenced entrees and sides.

Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays. LowCountry New Southern Cuisine (A Centerpoint): With a menu designed by local celebrity chef G. Garvin, LowCountry offers up a rotating list of Southern staples including fried steak and gravy, catfish po’boy sandwiches, burgers and a variety of sides. Open 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-382-2592, lowcountry-restaurants.com Piece of Cake (A Centerpoint): Atlanta bakery Piece of Cake offers travelers something sweet by way of a variety of cakes and cupcakes. Open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. 678-265-8311, pieceofcakeinc.com

Shake Shack (A28): The popular New York-based burger chain serves up burgers, fries, hot dogs and shakes. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. shakeshack.com Varasano’s Pizzeria (A Centerpoint): The Buckhead pizzeria’s airport location offers up a variety of its thin-crust locations, salads and several beers at its bar. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 678-265-8311, varasanos.com Other options: Asian Chao (A3, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Atlanta Bread and Bar (A12, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Boar’s Head Cafe (Center, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Boardwalk Fresh Burgers and Fries (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Brioche Doree (Center, 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Caribou Coffee (A2, 5:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. daily), Cat Cora’s Kitchen (A25, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Chick-Fil-A (Center, 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays), Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (A12, 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Freshens (A25, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily), Goldberg’s Bagels (A16, 4 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Gordon Biersch (Center Upper Level, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Great Wraps (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), McDonald’s (A11, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 24 hours Fridays-Saturdays), P.F. Chang’s (Center Upper Level, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Qdoba Mexican Grill (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Sambazon Acai Bowls (A9, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Savannah’s Candy Kitchen (A14, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily)

Is it truly a visit to Paschal’s if you don’t have some of its signature fried chicken? (Ligaya Figueras/AJC) Concourse B (as in Bravo) Bobby’s Burger Palace (B26). Food Network star Bobby Flay opened the first airport location of his gourmet burger spot in 2018, featuring burgers, fries and shakes. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-766-3750, bobbysburgerpalace.com/ Fresh to Order (B Centerpoint): The Atlanta-based chain serves up healthy options including salads and sandwiches. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-767-9487, freshtoorder.com

Paschal’s (B Centerpoint): This Atlanta classic -- which also has a location in Castleberry Hill -- offers up Southern staples including fried and baked chicken and a variety of sides. Open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 404-767-0632 SweetWater Last Cast Bar & Grill (B31). The spot serves some of SweetWater’s most popular brews and a casual food menu with grab-and-go items including pretzel bites with 420 Extra Pale Ale mustard sauce and creole shrimp hoagies. 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-684-8810

Other options: Asian Chao (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Atlanta Bagel Company (B33, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Atlanta Bread Co. (B7, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily) Auntie Anne’s (B23, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Blue Moon Brewhouse (B11, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Coffee Beanery (B3, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. daily), Dunkin Donuts (B26, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily), Freshens (B9, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Popeye’s (B13, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily), Proof of the Pudding (B10, B24, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Roast Coffee House (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Samuel Adams Bar (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Savannah’s Candy Kitchen (Center, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Savi Provisions (Temporarily closed), Starbucks (B14, 5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily), TGI Friday’s (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Wendy’s (Center, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.), Willy’s Mexican Grill (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily) Food Network star Duff Goldman opened a restaurant and takeaway counter, Duff's Deli + Market, in Concourse C of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in December 2025. (Courtesy of ATL Airport) Concourse C (as in Charlie) Concourse C Center Food Court: Several years in the making, the Concourse C Food Court brings several new concepts to Hartsfield-Jackson, including fried chicken spot Bantam + Biddy (7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Great Wraps (7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Krispy Kreme (7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily), Leeann Chin (10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Saladworks (11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Savannah’s Candy Kitchen (7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Truly Atlanta (10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays) and Umai Zushi (8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily). Duff’s Deli and Market by Duff Goldman (C7): Food Network star Duff Goldman opened a restaurant and takeaway counter in Concourse C in December 2025. The menu leans into savory items inspired by Jewish deli classics. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, duff.com/duffsdeliandmarket

The Original El Taco (C14): Get in on some Tex-Mex with tacos, quesadillas, burritos and other Mexican specialties. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-768-0477, eltaco-atlanta.com Pecan Bar (C6): Stop in for Southern-inspired dishes including barbecue brisket and smoked turkey and bacon, served alongside a full bar. Open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint (C42): Partake in a twist on Southern food with a variety of sandwiches, fried chicken, fish and other items.

Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), 404-763-9196. sweetgeorgiasjukejoint.com Other options: Atlanta Bread Co. (C30, 4:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily), Auntie Anne’s (C17, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Baja Fresh Express (C44, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Burger King (5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily), Carrabba’s Italian Grill (Gate Center, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily), Charley’s Philly Steaks (C12, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays), Chick-fil-A (5:30 a.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays), Famous Famiglia Pizzeria (C12, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Five Guys Burgers and Fries (C41, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Fresh Healthy Cafe (C42, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Jersey Mike’s Subs (C14, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.), La Madeleine Cafe (C7 and C40, 24 hours), Links Grill (C30, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily), Longhorn Steakhouse (C13, 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), The Market (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Sbarro (C42, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Starbucks (C16, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily and C37, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily) CONCOURSE D (D5) -- Chicken + Beer: Jay-Z isn't the only rapper in the airport restaurant and bar game -- Ludacris recently opened his Chicken + Beer concept, which serves up dishes including chicken and waffles, battered catfish, sandwiches and salads. (File) Concourse D (as in Delta) 40/40 Bar (D Centerpoint): The sports bar and lounge — which offers a variety of cocktails — is owned by rapper Jay-Z. Open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, 404-762-1577

Atlanta Braves All-Star Grill (D8): Cheer on the Braves — and other teams — with beer and pub food including burgers, tacos and flatbreads. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-305-8001 Chicken + Beer (D5): Jay-Z isn’t the only rapper in the airport restaurant and bar game — Ludacris owns Chicken + Beer, which serves up dishes including chicken and waffles, battered catfish, sandwiches and salads. Open 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-209-3905, chickenandbeer.com Mustard Seed BBQ (D23): The barbecue joint serves up barbecue sandwiches and sides.

Open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-254-0658, mustardseedbbq.com Terrapin Taphouse (D Centerpoint Mezzanine): This taproom offers pours from Athens-based Terrapin Brewery as well as food, and also functions as a smoking lounge. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-762-1577 Other options: Asian Chao (D7, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily), Auntie Anne’s (D23, 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily), Bang House Pizza (Center, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Buffalo Wild Wings (Center Mezzanine, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.), Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (D30, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily) Einstein Bros. Bagels ( Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Fab Yo (D7, noon-10 p.m. daily), Famous Famiglia Pizzeria (Center, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.), Freshens (Center, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily), Grindhouse Killer Burgers (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), Harvest & Grounds (D9, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), KoHo Kolache House (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Lemonade (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), The Market by Food & Wine (Center, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Phillips Seafood (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Popeye’s (D8, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily). Concourse E (as in Echo): One Flew South (E Centerpoint): Recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding service in 2014 and 2015, this much-lauded spot serves upscale cuisine including sushi, sandwiches and entrees including miso BBQ ribeye and salmon hot pot.