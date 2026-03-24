Where to eat at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Headed to the airport? Traveling isn’t for the faint of heart or weak of stomach. You’ll need proper sustenance to fight the crowds and TSA — good thing there are plenty of spots in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to grab a bite.
Let’s break it down by concourse:
Concourse T (as in Tango)
Atlanta Stillhouse (T14): This Jim Beam-sponsored bar serves more than 30 kinds of Kentucky bourbon.
5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 404-762-1577
Goldberg’s Bagel Company & Deli (T12): Chow down on bagels with choice of cream cheese, deli sandwiches and more.
Grindhouse Killer Burgers (T11): This Atlanta institution -- which also has locations in Decatur, Piedmont Avenue, Brookhaven, Grant Park and Athens -- serves up a variety of turkey and hamburgers, sweet potato fries and shakes.
Southern National Market (T21). After finding success years ago with One Flew South in Concourse E, Duane Nutter and Reggie Washington partnered to open Southern National Market, which offers sandwiches, wraps, and salads, as well as grab-and-go options like Southern National’s pimento cheese and a local charcuterie selection. Inside Southern National Market, the Pizza Boxx serves pizzas, and the retail side stocks items like bourbon honey and peach butter.
6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Vino Volo (T17). Airport restaurateur and retailer Paradies Lagardère features wines from local wineries including Chateau Elan, Three Sisters and Georgia Winery and craft beers and ciders from breweries like New Realm Brewing, Urban Tree Cidery and Monday Night Brewing. The bar also highlights wine flights. Food options are provided by chef Duane Nutter and features breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Shake Shack is opening a location in Alpharetta. (Courtesy Shake Shack)
Concourse A (as in Alpha)
Atlanta Hawks Bar and Grill (A34): Wash down standard bar food with a variety of cocktails while cheering on your favorite sports teams.
Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 404-382-2196
BeerCode Kitchen & Bar (A3): Try a wide variety of beer along with European-influenced entrees and sides.
Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays.
LowCountry New Southern Cuisine (A Centerpoint): With a menu designed by local celebrity chef G. Garvin, LowCountry offers up a rotating list of Southern staples including fried steak and gravy, catfish po’boy sandwiches, burgers and a variety of sides.
This Atlanta classic -- which also has a location in Castleberry Hill -- offers up Southern staples including fried and baked chicken and a variety of sides.
Open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 404-767-0632
SweetWater Last Cast Bar & Grill (B31). The spot serves some of SweetWater’s most popular brews and a casual food menu with grab-and-go items including pretzel bites with 420 Extra Pale Ale mustard sauce and creole shrimp hoagies.
Food Network star Duff Goldman opened a restaurant and takeaway counter, Duff's Deli + Market, in Concourse C of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in December 2025. (Courtesy of ATL Airport)
Concourse C (as in Charlie)
Concourse C Center Food Court: Several years in the making, the Concourse C Food Court brings several new concepts to Hartsfield-Jackson, including fried chicken spot Bantam + Biddy (7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Great Wraps (7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Krispy Kreme (7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily), Leeann Chin (10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Saladworks (11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily),Savannah’s Candy Kitchen (7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Truly Atlanta (10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays) and Umai Zushi (8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily).
Duff’s Deli and Market by Duff Goldman (C7): Food Network star Duff Goldman opened a restaurant and takeaway counter in Concourse C in December 2025. The menu leans into savory items inspired by Jewish deli classics.
Atlanta Bread Co. (C30, 4:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily), Auntie Anne’s (C17, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Baja Fresh Express (C44, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Burger King (5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily), Carrabba’s Italian Grill (Gate Center, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily), Charley’s Philly Steaks (C12, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays), Chick-fil-A (5:30 a.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays), Famous Famiglia Pizzeria (C12, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Five Guys Burgers and Fries (C41, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Fresh Healthy Cafe (C42, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Jersey Mike’s Subs (C14, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.), La Madeleine Cafe (C7 and C40, 24 hours), Links Grill (C30, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily), Longhorn Steakhouse (C13, 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), The Market (Center, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Sbarro (C42, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily), Starbucks (C16, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily and C37, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily)
CONCOURSE D (D5) -- Chicken + Beer: Jay-Z isn't the only rapper in the airport restaurant and bar game -- Ludacris recently opened his Chicken + Beer concept, which serves up dishes including chicken and waffles, battered catfish, sandwiches and salads. (File)
Concourse D (as in Delta)
40/40 Bar (D Centerpoint): The sports bar and lounge — which offers a variety of cocktails — is owned by rapper Jay-Z.
Open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, 404-762-1577
Atlanta Braves All-Star Grill (D8): Cheer on the Braves — and other teams — with beer and pub food including burgers, tacos and flatbreads.
Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. 404-305-8001
Chicken + Beer (D5): Jay-Z isn’t the only rapper in the airport restaurant and bar game — Ludacris owns Chicken + Beer, which serves up dishes including chicken and waffles, battered catfish, sandwiches and salads.
One Flew South (E Centerpoint): Recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding service in 2014 and 2015, this much-lauded spot serves upscale cuisine including sushi, sandwiches and entrees including miso BBQ ribeye and salmon hot pot.
Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays. 404-816-3464, oneflewsouthatl.com
Sojourner’s Bar & Grill (E8): Enjoy Caribbean and Southern specialties along with cocktails and wine.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.