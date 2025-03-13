Just in time for patio season, West Midtown’s Star Metals District has announced that it will be home to a second location of Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall.

The new Ladybird will take over nearly an acre of real estate currently occupied by a warehouse and parking lots just off Howell Mill Road, according to a news release. It will sit directly adjacent to a new 21-story residential tower, the Stella at Star Metals, slated to open in June. Ladybird’s opening date is still to be determined.

Electric Hospitality, the group that owns Ladybird, Ranger Station and Muchacho, already had a relationship with Star Metals after opening Electric Room, an event space in the development.