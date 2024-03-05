Several changes coming to Truist Park for fans this season

Left field will feature a new group space called the Jim Beam Bourbon Decks, behind sections 142 and 143. The Jim Beam Bourbon Decks will include private access to a new bar, which will also serve customers on the concourse. Comprised of two bars with a combined length of 60 feet, 6 inches to mirror the distance between the pitcher’s mound and home plate, the new space will feature a one-of-a-kind lighting fixture and game-used pitching rubber and home plate inset into the bar top.

The Braves Clubhouse store at Truist Park is being expanded to include an additional 1,500 square feet. There will be a dedicated jersey walk-up shop, which will house the majority of the jersey selection in the store, as well as an added game-used merchandise section.

Additional renovations include the relocation of Slice Pizza to section 113, which will also offer popular grab-n-go market options. Bars on the first base and third base sides of the Terrace Level will be upgraded, and all suites will be refurbished over the next four years.

The projects are part of a multiphase plan for improvements to Truist Park. This first phase represents an investment of approximately $10 million, the team said.

