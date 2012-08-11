David Foster brings friends to Fox Theatre

On Michael Johns: "I love being around Michael. He appreciates what I do. He's a young, good- looking rock singer. And he's got such a great voice. He's smart enough to know what came before him. And I'm just thrilled he's with us. He'll do one of his own songs and some of mine, some of my rockier stuff, like 'She's a Beauty' by the Tubes and 'Man in Motion' by John Parr [better known as 'St. Elmo's Fire')."

On Ruben Studdard: "The music business is about slots. The Luther [Vandross] slot is totally available. Who doesn't miss Luther? I still think Ruben could have that spot. I haven't spent any time with him yet but I want to talk to him. He has that incredible voice. Luther picked great songs that stand the test of time. I think Ruben may have missed the mark on that. I just want to have a conversation with him about song choices and what he's doing with his career. I'd be a good guy to bounce ideas off of him. He could sing songs like my Al Jarreau's 'Morning.' DeBarge's 'Who's Holding Donna Now.' There's plenty to pick from."

On Deborah Cox: "She's Canadian so I feel such an affinity to her. I just love her. She hasn't quite got the justice she deserves. She's a hell of a singer. She will spark a lot of light in songs like 'Un-Break My Heart.' "

In Concert

"David Foster & Friends" including Peter Cetera, Philip Bailey, Deborah Cox, Ruben Studdard, Michael Johns

8 p.m., Oct. 28

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree St., Atlanta

$57 to $127, www.ticketmaster.com , 404-249-6400