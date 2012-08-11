David Foster brings friends to Fox Theatre

David Foster is not a household name, but the songs he has produced or written over three decades are deeply embedded in the love-song vernacular: “I Swear.” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry.” “Power of Love.” “Un-Break My Heart.”
And the artists he has worked with? Celine Dion, Chicago, Toni Braxton and Whitney Houston, to name a few. He decided to tour with a few singers to croon his greatest hits. Among the participants: Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind & Fire), Peter Cetera (former lead singer of Chicago) and two past “American Idol” contestants Ruben Studdard and Michael Johns.
Here’s what he has to say about some of those singers joining him Wednesday at Fox Theatre:
On Peter Cetera: "He's my favorite writing partner. He and I have had the most success together. He also holds the distinction of writing my favorite Chicago song, 'If You Leave Me Now.' "
On Philip Bailey: "I think everyone owes a debt to Earth, Wind & Fire. Every act you hear today from Prince to Chris Brown can trace back to Maurice White and Philip Bailey and Earth, Wind & Fire. I just love that band. They're still kicking hard to this day. Unfortunately, Maurice is not with them anymore but he's certainly there in spirit."
On Michael Johns: "I love being around Michael. He appreciates what I do. He's a young, good- looking rock singer. And he's got such a great voice. He's smart enough to know what came before him. And I'm just thrilled he's with us. He'll do one of his own songs and some of mine, some of my rockier stuff, like 'She's a Beauty' by the Tubes and 'Man in Motion' by John Parr [better known as 'St. Elmo's Fire')."
On Ruben Studdard: "The music business is about slots. The Luther [Vandross] slot is totally available. Who doesn't miss Luther? I still think Ruben could have that spot. I haven't spent any time with him yet but I want to talk to him. He has that incredible voice. Luther picked great songs that stand the test of time. I think Ruben may have missed the mark on that. I just want to have a conversation with him about song choices and what he's doing with his career. I'd be a good guy to bounce ideas off of him. He could sing songs like my Al Jarreau's 'Morning.' DeBarge's 'Who's Holding Donna Now.' There's plenty to pick from."
On Deborah Cox: "She's Canadian so I feel such an affinity to her. I just love her. She hasn't quite got the justice she deserves. She's a hell of a singer. She will spark a lot of light in songs like 'Un-Break My Heart.' "
In Concert
"David Foster & Friends" including Peter Cetera, Philip Bailey, Deborah Cox, Ruben Studdard, Michael Johns
8 p.m., Oct. 28
Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree St., Atlanta
$57 to $127, www.ticketmaster.com , 404-249-6400
