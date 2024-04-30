Lakeside High student charged with with vehicular homicide after crash

The crash happened at the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove Estates near the school. The car was traveling 95 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone, according to the arrest warrant. The vehicle struck a crossing sign and a tree, then overturned in the roadway after going too quickly around a curve.

Officers who responded to the scene noticed an open bottle of wine inside the vehicle and a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from Hackemeyer, police records said. She told the officer she had consumed wine, according to the arrest report. The warrants stated that Hackemeyer’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit for adults who are of drinking age.

A second passenger was recovering in stable condition, Lakeside Principal Susan Stoddard said in a message to families after the crash.

In a Labor Day crash that killed three Lakeside High students, police said two young drivers were racing at speeds topping 100 miles per hour. The driver in that crash was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, police said. A 16-year-old driver from Lakeside High was also killed in a single-car crash in March.