Kemp backs Trump: 'He'd be better than Joe Biden.'
Teen killed, 2 passengers injured in DeKalb crash

The single-car wreck happened near the intersection of Chamblee Tucker and Northcrest roads in DeKalb County.

By
1 hour ago

A 16-year-old driver died and two passengers were injured in a single-car crash early Tuesday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Few details have been released, but DeKalb police confirmed that the teenager was found dead at the scene around 1:40 a.m. The wreck happened near the intersection of Chamblee Tucker and Northcrest roads.

None of the car’s occupants has been identified and police have not shared details about the crash. The two passengers who were taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The site of the wreck is in Lakeside High School’s district, a school that has suffered the loss of four students in fatal car wrecks in less than a year. Three students died in a crash over Labor Day weekend in Gwinnett County, while one was killed in a suspected drunken driving crash in February.

The Feb. 24 wreck was on Oak Grove Road, less than a mile from Lakeside High, and involved one car with three occupants. A passenger was killed while the driver, who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and a second passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

