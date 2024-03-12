Teen killed, 2 passengers injured in DeKalb crash

A 16-year-old driver died and two passengers were injured in a single-car crash early Tuesday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Few details have been released, but DeKalb police confirmed that the teenager was found dead at the scene around 1:40 a.m. The wreck happened near the intersection of Chamblee Tucker and Northcrest roads.

None of the car’s occupants has been identified and police have not shared details about the crash. The two passengers who were taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.