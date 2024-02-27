Lakeside High School student dies after car crash near the school

Neither the school nor police disclosed the students’ names or ages.

Police responded to Oak Grove Road near Kirkland Drive after a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. The accident investigation is ongoing, a DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson said. They did not provide additional details about the cause of the incident.

Students and staff were informed Monday morning about the incident. The district’s crisis team, including counselors and psychologists, will be at the campus all week to meet with students.

In her letter to families, Stoddard encouraged people not to speculate about the accident, to avoid spreading “inaccurate or hurtful information.”

“The Lakeside High School community is here to support and uplift in any way we can,” she wrote, “and our priority is respecting each other’s feelings and emotions.“

The accident comes about six months after three Lakeside High students died in a crash in Gwinnett County over Labor Day weekend.