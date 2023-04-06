Georgia State University to crack down on safety after weekend mayhem

Atlanta police plan to install more cameras to capture license plate information from vehicles traveling near residence halls, adding to the readers already in use by university police. Blake said the cameras will help to identify street racers.

Atlanta police also will install steel plates at intersections to prevent racing. Similar metal plates were added in Midtown last year after street racers left burn marks across the rainbow crosswalks at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Blake said the university is also asking the city to designate the streets near student housing as a “no cruising zone.”

Explore Campus safety efforts ramp up after deadly gunfire near Clark Atlanta

Blake said that university police have been authorized to work overtime so there will be more officers stationed overnight around student housing. Area patrols also will pick up, and more security staffers will monitor campus dining halls.

University officials contacted owners of nearby parking lots in an effort to secure lots and allow for enforcement of loitering and trespassing rules, Blake said. Officials also are watching social media for news of any large parties.

Blake said authorities are reviewing video in an attempt to identify any lawbreakers.

“For our students, we ask that you observe the highest level of conduct and work with our public safety officers to protect our community,” he wrote.