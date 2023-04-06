X

Georgia State University to crack down on safety after weekend mayhem

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

More cameras and metal plates to deter drag racing are coming to the streets near Georgia State University’s Atlanta campus where stunt driving and shootings took place over the weekend.

The university said it also will partner with multiple police agencies this weekend to enforce traffic and criminal violations in the area. The effort includes flying police drones if weather permits to observe vehicle and foot traffic.

“We will be monitoring the area extremely closely and have plans to act rapidly if there is an escalation in criminal activity,” its president, M. Brian Blake, said in a Thursday message posted on the school’s website. “We have been meeting with our security teams of off-campus housing providers to ensure we are immediately notified of large gatherings, criminal violations and unruly behavior.”

Shortly after midnight Sunday, large crowds blocked the intersection of Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue as drivers laid drag. Gunfire also erupted. More illegal driving occurred the following night. Seven people were arrested, according to police agencies.

In his message, Blake said Georgia State is taking “decisive actions” along with the Atlanta Police Department, other law enforcement agencies and nearby property owners to enhance security in the area.

Atlanta police plan to install more cameras to capture license plate information from vehicles traveling near residence halls, adding to the readers already in use by university police. Blake said the cameras will help to identify street racers.

Atlanta police also will install steel plates at intersections to prevent racing. Similar metal plates were added in Midtown last year after street racers left burn marks across the rainbow crosswalks at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Blake said the university is also asking the city to designate the streets near student housing as a “no cruising zone.”

Blake said that university police have been authorized to work overtime so there will be more officers stationed overnight around student housing. Area patrols also will pick up, and more security staffers will monitor campus dining halls.

University officials contacted owners of nearby parking lots in an effort to secure lots and allow for enforcement of loitering and trespassing rules, Blake said. Officials also are watching social media for news of any large parties.

Blake said authorities are reviewing video in an attempt to identify any lawbreakers.

“For our students, we ask that you observe the highest level of conduct and work with our public safety officers to protect our community,” he wrote.

Bipartisan effort to raise Gwinnett commission chair pay hits a wall
