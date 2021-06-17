5 things to know about Georgia State University’s new president

The Georgia Board of Regents on Thursday selected M. Brian Blake to become Georgia State University’s next president.
Blake, previously the provost at George Washington University, will be Georgia State’s first Black president.
Here are five things to know about him:
- He’s a Georgia native. Blake was born in Savannah and graduated high school from Benedictine Military School, located in Savannah.
- He earned degrees from two Georgia schools. Blake received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and a master’s degree in the same subject from Mercer University. (Blake has a doctoral degree in software engineering from George Mason University.)
- He’s been a leader in higher education. Blake served in administrative roles at Drexel University, the University of Miami, the University of Notre Dame and Georgetown University.
- He’s productive. Blake authored or coauthored more than 200 journal articles, books or book chapters and refereed conference or workshop papers.
- He’s a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Other famous members of that fraternity include basketball legend Michael Jordan, civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson and U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the third ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives.