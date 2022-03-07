Metal plates installed at rainbow crosswalks to stop drivers from doing doughnuts

On Monday, Atlanta police said there were no reports of street takeovers at the intersection over the weekend.

Additionally, police officials said last week they had identified several people involved in the illegal events, many of whom are not Atlanta residents.

“(They’re) simply people who drove into our city to conduct their foolishness,” Deputy Chief Carven Tyus said.

Street racing has been an ongoing issue in Atlanta for at least two years. In August 2020, the city approved an ordinance that sets penalties of up to a $1,000 fine or six months in jail for those who attend street racing events, even if they are not driving in them.

Police consider laying drag or doing doughnuts and burnouts as part of street racing, and it falls under a multi-agency attempt to curtail the issue. They have offered a $2,000 reward for anyone with information on the street racers who damaged the crosswalks.

The crosswalks were initially installed temporarily for Atlanta Pride in 2015. They became a permanent fixture in 2017 for the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.