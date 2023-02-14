X
DeKalb school board selects architect for new Dresden Elementary

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The DeKalb County Board of Education approved a $2.3 million contract for architectural and engineering services for the replacement of Dresden Elementary School.

The vote on Monday means initial plans can be drawn up for the long-awaited project. The planning phase will take at least a year, district staff explained. The new school is tentatively expected to open in August 2026. It will have the capacity for 900 students, according to district plans.

The new school will consolidate Dresden Elementary and Cary Reynolds Elementary on the Dresden site in Chamblee. The original Cary Reynolds Elementary was located next to Sequoyah Middle in Doraville. Cary Reynolds students were moved to a temporary facility this fall. The old Cary Reynolds campus will be used to construct a new Sequoyah Middle and a new Sequoyah High.

The contract was awarded to Atlanta-based BRPH Architects-Engineers, Inc.. The firm will be paid out of sales tax funds collected between 2017-2022. The construction of the school will cost an estimated $42 million, and will be paid with sales tax money collected between 2022-2027.

About the Author

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

