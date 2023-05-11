AJC On Campus: Ex-Georgia Tech workers file lawsuits, grads celebrate

At the University of Georgia, 6,008 undergraduates were eligible to pick up their diplomas later this week, along with 1,665 graduate students.

Former Georgia Tech employees file lawsuits

Two former Georgia Tech workers filed separate federal lawsuits last week, alleging discrimination.

In one case, a dishwasher who worked in a Georgia Tech dining facility in 2021 is suing the Georgia Board of Regents, which oversees the state’s 26 public colleges.

Eric Fleming alleges in court documents that management did not take appropriate action when he complained that he had been repeatedly sexually harassed by a cook who worked in the same kitchen.

The harassment triggered an anxiety attack, Fleming’s lawsuit alleges. He took time off work, but when he returned, the co-worker continued to make “offensive, sexual comments” during work shifts, leading Fleming to quit, the suit states.

Fleming asked the court for lost wages and other damages. The University System of Georgia declined to comment on pending litigation.

In a second employment case, Gregory Davis, a registered nurse who in 2021 worked at a Georgia Tech student health center, is representing himself in a lawsuit against the school.

Davis alleges the school denied his request for an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act for a visual impairment. His suit states that “the requested accommodation could have taken the form of a magnifying glass” for his job, which entailed giving COVID-19 vaccines.

His lawsuit alleges the school gave him work assignments not given to younger nurses and transferred him to a different clinic after he asked a supervisor about the availability of protective gowns.

Georgia Tech allegedly terminated him for inaccurately filling out patient forms, drawing incorrect doses and failing to perform other tasks, according to court documents. But Davis countered that any “alleged deficiencies” either did not occur or resulted from violations of the disabilities act.

Davis seeks damages, including back pay.

Georgia Tech did not comment on the case.

Need-based financial aid

The chair of the state House Higher Education Committee pledged to try again to expand need-based financial aid to more low-income college students after the governor vetoed this year’s effort last week.

Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, sponsored House Bill 249, which would have boosted the maximum amount students can receive to help finish their degrees from $2,500 to $3,500. It also would reduce how many college credits a student would need to be eligible for aid so they could get funding earlier in their studies.

Lawmakers also tacked on a provision to the bill that would have allowed military veterans to participate in a tuition-free, commercial driver’s license training program through the Technical College System of Georgia.

But Gov. Brian Kemp vetoed the bill, saying “the proposals in this bill are subject to appropriations and the General Assembly failed to fully fund these educational incentives.”

Martin told lawmakers during a Tuesday committee meeting that he was “very disappointed in the outcome.”

In 2022, Kemp signed a bill that created the need-based financial aid program. Martin noted this year’s push to expand it garnered near-unanimous support from the General Assembly.

“It is my belief that he must have been given some information to the contrary about what it actually did,” Martin said.

Martin said the proposed expansion would have made students eligible for more funding, but did not guarantee it.

Colleges have reported that some students have had trouble utilizing the financial aid program because, as the law is currently written, they’re required to have completed 80% of their credits before they’re eligible for help. That threshold is awkwardly timed for students enrolled in two-year degree programs. Those students typically don’t hit the 80% mark until well into their last year, but they often do financial planning on an annual basis.

HB 249 would have allowed students seeking a two-year degree to qualify for help after finishing just 45% of their credits. Students enrolled in four-year programs would have to complete 70% of their credits to qualify. Even with those proposed updates, priority for financial aid still would go to those closest to completing their degrees, officials said.

In this, the program’s first year, $10 million was budgeted for need-based aid. As of early March, about $4.2 million had been utilized. Another $10 million has been allocated to the program for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Martin told lawmakers he plans to try again next year to expand the program. Experts say Georgia is one of just two states without a wide-scale need-based financial aid program.

“I think we had a good piece of legislation, and I’m firmly committed to working with the House and the Senate and the executive branch to better understand it as we move forward next year,” Martin said.

Spelman College board chair to step down

Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, chair of Spelman College’s Board of Trustees and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., is retiring from the board.

Spelman announced the leadership change Wednesday.

Brewer, a member of Spelman’s class of 1984, has been on the board for 17 years, the last 12 of which she served as chair. As of June 1, she’ll receive the title of chair emerita, the first in Spelman’s history to have the honor.

Brewer is one of two African American women to oversee a Fortune 500 company. Her Spelman work includes leading major fundraising campaigns and presidential searches, including the hiring of Dr. Helene Gayle last year.

Gayle called her “an embodiment of Spelman’s legacy of excellent and dynamic leadership,” in a written statement in which she also thanked Brewer for her service.

Lovette Twyman Russell, a 1983 Spelman graduate, will succeed her as board chair. Russell first joined Spelman’s board in 2009 and has worked as a senior consultant with Coxe Curry & Associates for nine years. The firm provides support to metro Atlanta nonprofit organizations.

“My experience as a Spelmanite provided me with an incredible educational foundation and a powerful sisterhood that continues to enrich my life today,” Russell said, in a written statement. “As a member of the board for more than 10 years, I am committed to building upon our successes and leveraging new opportunities to deliver leadership that supports this exceptional institution and our students.”

Changes at Dalton State, Savannah State

Interim presidents have been named to lead Dalton State College and Savannah State University.

John Fuchko III will take over at Dalton State College, effective June 1, following the retirement of President Margaret Venable. Venable, who has led the school since 2015, announced last fall she would be leaving.

Fuchko has been filling in as Columbus State University’s interim president. The Georgia Board of Regents recently appointed Stuart Rayfield as president there, a move that frees up Fuchko to take the reins at another school within the University System of Georgia.

A presidential search committee was formed this spring to look for the next Dalton State leader. The college has about 4,500 students.

The University System also announced that Kimberly Ballard-Washington is stepping down from the presidency at Savannah State. Cynthia Robinson Alexander will become interim president effective July 1.

Ballard-Washington was appointed president in 2021 and served the prior two years as interim president. The Savannah Morning News reported that she cited “personal issues” in a letter to faculty announcing her departure.

Alexander currently is the University System’s associate vice chancellor for finance. She received her bachelor’s degree from Brown University, a master’s from Harvard University and a law degree from Boston University.

“Savannah State University as the oldest public historically Black college and university in Georgia plays a critical role in helping more students graduate college and prosper in the workforce,” said Chancellor Sonny Perdue, in a written statement. “We’re grateful to President Ballard-Washington for her dedicated service and welcome Cynthia into her new role at an institution we strongly support.”

State lawmakers seek greater support for HBCUs

The 74-member Georgia Legislative Black Caucus last week urged more state support for Georgia’s HBCUs. The lawmakers expressed specific concern for Savannah State, where enrollment has fallen by nearly 20% since 2019.

“We are very concerned that decreased enrollment at several institutions will leave HBCUs without the financial support needed to strengthen those universities,” said state Rep. Carl Gilliard, D-Garden City, in a written statement. “HBCUs are undervalued in the current funding formula. We need to do a better job providing financial support for quality, basic education to equip bright minds that will soon lead our future.”

He added: “Without adequate funding, some of the oldest Black colleges in our state, like Savannah State University, will not survive.”

Mercer University data issue

The private, Macon-based Mercer University is warning students, faculty and staff that their personal information may have been compromised.

The school on Tuesday confirmed that it “recently detected an incident involving unauthorized access to its computer network.”

The school said Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers “were removed from its systems without authorization.” Mercer said it launched an investigation with the help of law enforcement as well as legal and technical consultants.

A spokeswoman declined to provide additional details about the incident.

TCSG student, instructor of the year

The Technical College System of Georgia honored a Columbus Technical College aesthetician student and a math teacher from Chattahoochee Technical College.

Janette Velez is this year’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner, which goes to the state’s top technical college student. Adrienne Baldwin claimed the Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction for teaching.

The GOAL program started 51 years ago. Velez won a 2023 Kia K5 vehicle as part of her recognition.

“Janette is an outstanding student, a developing entrepreneur, an awesome mom and student while parenting, and a superstar military spouse,” said Martha Ann Todd, president of Columbus Technical College, in a written statement.

Baldwin received $2,500 along with her recognition.

“She exemplifies the very best of what TSCG colleges offer in preparing students for life beyond the classroom and helping them reach their career goals,” said Chattahoochee Technical College President Ron Newcomb.

A look ahead

Heads up, University System of Georgia students: A decision is expected Tuesday to determine how much you’ll pay to go to college next year.

The Georgia Board of Regents will meet in Atlanta to discuss its budget, including how to fill the hole left by a $66 million state funding cut in the fiscal year 2024 budget. Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the budget for the year that begins July 1. It includes about $3.1 billion in funding for the University System.

Chancellor Sonny Perdue called the state funding decrease “incredibly disappointing,” and officials said in April that they were considering tuition hikes to help offset the cut. The board typically makes tuition decisions for the system’s 26 schools in April. They delayed the decision by a month to allow more time to crunch the numbers.

The University System has not raised tuition in five of the past seven years.

If you have any higher education tips or thoughts, email reporter Vanessa McCray at vanessa.mccray@ajc.com.