Sonny Perdue: $66 million university cut ‘incredibly disappointing’

The Senate had proposed trimming a similar amount from the upcoming University System budget. House Appropriations Chairman Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, told his chamber Wednesday that the House was able “to soften the reduction” by $39 million.

He, along with Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, urged the University System to limit any damage from the cut by dipping into $504 million in “carry forward” funding left over in college budgets.

“There’s a lot of comments that this will be disproportionately impactful to smaller schools. That does not have to be the case,” Tillery told lawmakers Wednesday.

Tillery said the University System receives what amounts to a block grant from the state, and the Board of Regents can spend it “any way they want.”

The University System countered that 82% of those leftover funds are concentrated at six schools, including the state’s four top-tier research universities. That money can help in emergencies, but the University System said it’s intended to support faculty recruiting, research and “strategic investments.” USG said those funds are retained at individual schools and can’t be moved around.

The impact of the $66 million reduction varies by school, from nearly $12 million at the University of Georgia to $208,000 at Atlanta Metropolitan State College, according to USG.

Perdue was governor in the late 2000s when the University System and other state agencies took much larger spending cuts during the Great Recession. At the time, the Board of Regents responded by hiking tuition and fees.

Lawmakers, fearing the same thing would happen this time, passed a measure Wednesday requiring legislative approval of tuition hikes more than 3%. It is unclear if that is constitutional, since the Board of Regents has the authority to set tuition.

Total enrollment across all colleges fell to 334,459 students last fall, a 1.8% drop from the prior year. In response to that and inflationary pressures, schools have been preparing to eliminate vacant positions and, in some cases, cut faculty and staff.