X

Georgia lawmakers pass expansion of college need-based financial aid

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A bill to provide more need-based financial aid to Georgia college students won approval Wednesday from the Georgia General Assembly.

House Bill 249 expands on legislation passed last year to help students who can’t afford their tuition. The update, which now heads to the governor for his signature, increases the maximum award students can receive to $3,500, up from $2,500.

Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, called that additional funding the “best thousand dollars we could ever invest in the state of Georgia.”

The Senate passed the measure Wednesday, but tacked on an amendment that required the bill to go back to the House for final approval. The House unanimously finalized the bill late Wednesday.

ExploreGeorgia House votes to expand need-based aid for college students

The bill also would allow students to receive the need-based aid earlier in their academic studies.

As the law currently stands, students are eligible for funding upon completing 80% of their credits. The revision allows students to qualify for help after finishing just 70% of their credit requirements for a four-year program or 45% of their credits for a two-year program.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, told the Senate’s higher education committee last week that the program is “a good investment” in students who “have gotten to this point through hard work.”

Advocates of need-based aid cheered the bill’s successful passage.

“Just one small financial setback can make paying for tuition or living expenses nearly impossible, threatening years of college academic success,” said Georgia Budget and Policy Institute education policy analyst Ashley Young in a written statement. “Expanding access to completion grants is a meaningful way for lawmakers to help students complete their degree programs when their financial aid options have been exhausted.”

She called the bill “a step in the right direction to help financially marginalized students gain access to college.”

The Senate added an amendment that allows military veterans to participate in a tuition-free, commercial driver’s license training program with the Technical College System of Georgia. That program is subject to funding from the General Assembly.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested12h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Nothing ‘off the table’ as Glynn County police investigate teen’s abuse
6h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Henry County man sentenced to life for killing pregnant teen, her boyfriend
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

What time does most crime happen in Atlanta?
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

What time does most crime happen in Atlanta?
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp threatens special session if ‘regional significance’ tax break fails
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes
6m ago
Gwinnett County school board extends superintendent’s contract
Decatur school system names finalist for superintendent
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sine Die 2023: Live Legislature updates from the AJC Politics team
18h ago
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
13h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top