Georgia lawmakers pass expansion of college need-based financial aid

As the law currently stands, students are eligible for funding upon completing 80% of their credits. The revision allows students to qualify for help after finishing just 70% of their credit requirements for a four-year program or 45% of their credits for a two-year program.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, told the Senate’s higher education committee last week that the program is “a good investment” in students who “have gotten to this point through hard work.”

Advocates of need-based aid cheered the bill’s successful passage.

“Just one small financial setback can make paying for tuition or living expenses nearly impossible, threatening years of college academic success,” said Georgia Budget and Policy Institute education policy analyst Ashley Young in a written statement. “Expanding access to completion grants is a meaningful way for lawmakers to help students complete their degree programs when their financial aid options have been exhausted.”

She called the bill “a step in the right direction to help financially marginalized students gain access to college.”

The Senate added an amendment that allows military veterans to participate in a tuition-free, commercial driver’s license training program with the Technical College System of Georgia. That program is subject to funding from the General Assembly.