Two Georgia schools ranked among nation’s most beautiful campuses

Travel & Leisure puts Berry College and the University of Georgia on its list of scenic schools.
Garden clubs: A serious force in Georgia and throughout nation
University of Georgia commemorates 60th anniversary of desegregation
Athens man blames COVID-19 stress for attack on two women
Sunset over the Berry College campus. Photo by Brant Sanderlin/Berry College.
By AJC Staff Report
55 minutes ago

Most students choose a college for its academics, its cost, the party scene or because it’s far away from home.

Travel & Leisure gives another idea for consideration: the campus itself.

ExploreHow Georgia’s Berry College became a mental asylum in ‘Stranger Things’

The publication recently created a list of the 30 most beautiful colleges and universities in the nation. Two Georgia schools made the list: Berry College near Rome and the University of Georgia in Athens.

Travel & Leisure notes Berry’s 27,000 acres of fields, lakes, forests and mountains and its “beautiful English Gothic-inspired buildings like the Ford Dining Hall, Ford Auditorium and Mary Hall.” For UGA, Travel & Leisure highlighted the iconic iron arch, the chapel bell and the Founders Memorial Garden, which features more than 300 plant species.

Travel & Leisure is not the first campus to spotlight Berry for its beauty. In January, U.S. News & World Report put the school on its list of 25 beautiful college campuses. Three other Georgia were also included: Georgia Tech, Mercer University and Spelman College.

