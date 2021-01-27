Walgreens taps Spelman graduate Roz Brewer as CEO

Brewer succeeds Stefano Pessina, who served as CEO for six years following the merger between Walgreens and Alliance Boots in 2014. Pessina will transition to executive chairman of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s board.

Brewer “is a distinguished and experienced executive who has led organizations globally through periods of changing consumer behavior by applying innovation that elevates customer experiences,” Pessina said.

Brewer revamped stores at Starbucks, taking out clutter and cutting down on administrative work so employees could focus on customers and speed up service, according to the Associated Press. She helped grow Starbucks’ rewards program and pushed for more diversity in its ranks.

Prior to joining Starbucks, Brewer served as president and CEO of Sam’s Club, the members-only warehouse channel of Walmart Inc. Before that, Brewer, who has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Spelman, was with Kimberly-Clark Corp. for 22 years as a scientist and ultimately president of the Global Nonwovens Sector.

She joined the Spelman board in 2006 and became chair in 2011.

“Her steady hand, clear vision, deep appreciation for faculty and staff, and fierce love of Spelman students and alumnae are evident everywhere,” Campbell said. “She has been indefatigable in her commitment to the college’s unmatched academic outcomes.”

Ursula Burns was the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company when she became CEO of Xerox in 2009. But she lost that role in 2016 when Xerox split into two companies.

There are only a handful of other Black CEOs in the Fortune 500, including Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison.