Georgia Board of Regents hires president for Columbus State University

Her resume also includes stints as an interim president for the University of West Georgia, Gordon State College and the former Bainbridge State College, which merged a few years ago with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

She received a doctorate in higher education administration from Vanderbilt University and a master’s from the University of Alabama. Her undergraduate studies, in political science, were completed at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

Sonny Perdue, chancellor of the University System, highlighted Rayfield’s history at Columbus State, saying she “has an immediate grasp” of how the university “helps us be the leading provider of a highly skilled workforce in Georgia.”

Columbus State has been led in recent months by an interim president, John M. Fuchko III, after Chris Markwood retired in June.