When students in Clayton County return to school on Aug. 4, they’ll all be carrying clear backpacks.
“This decision is for the safety of all students and staff and applies to students in all grade levels,” Clayton County Public Schools announced on Wednesday, noting it includes pre-K students.
Initiated in 2022, the policy aims to keep weapons off Clayton’s campuses. It stemmed from the 2021-2022 school year when the south metro Atlanta district saw a significant number of weapons brought to the school.
A 2022 investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that close to 100 weapons were brought to Clayton school campuses or on its buses since the start of that school year. They included an AR-15 rifle, handguns, brass knuckles, knives, BB guns, stun guns and Tasers.
By requiring the clear backpacks, school officials hoped to deter students from bringing weapons to school.
Gwinnett County Public Schools tested the policy early this year, launching a pilot program from January to early February. It opted not to institute the policy for the upcoming school year, saying that “while clear backpacks added some visibility and a sense of safety for some, using clear backpacks did not significantly positively impact overall safety concerns.” The district said it was considering other safety measures such as weapons detectors.
Previously, Clayton County provided the bags for each of its more than 50,000 students at a cost of $1.1 million. This year, the district will not be supplying the bookbags, saying that parents and guardians are required to purchase them for their students.
While designs are permitted on the bags, the designs cannot “completely obscure visibility into the bag,” the school district said. And although lunch bags do not have to be clear, they are subject to search at any time. Student-athletes who carry duffel bags to school must turn them over to a coach who will store them “until the bags are needed for the activity.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
2 teens injured in separate Clayton, DeKalb shootings hours apart
A 14-year-old was shot near Skate Zone in Clayton County on Wednesday night, and another teen — whose age was not released — was shot early Thursday morning in DeKalb County
KSU student killed, 1 injured in shootout at off-campus student housing
Suspect’s mother was wounded in the incident, police say.
Atlanta has seen growth in recycling. An audit shows room for improvement.
Educating more people about recycling and enforcing rules for apartments could keep more reusable material from ending up in the dump, an audit says.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering
Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.
Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says
Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson