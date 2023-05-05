Kemp vetoes bill expanding need-based aid for college students

He also rejected a measure that would have required the state to offer health savings accounts to employees on a pre-tax basis. His veto statement said Senate Bill 199 enacted the change “without a full understanding of the fiscal impact .... to the state.”

One of the most consequential Kemp vetoes took effect in early April, shortly after the legislative session ended, when he quickly rejected a bill that would require legislative approval before state universities could raise tuition or fees by more than 3%.

That power typically belongs to the state Board of Regents, many of whose members are allied with Kemp. His veto means that the higher education system, not the legislative branch, will continue to make the final call on tuition increases.

It was part of a broader feud between state senators and the higher education system that intensified this year over backlash involving the $105 million taxpayer-funded tech upgrade for the Medical College of Georgia that could benefit Wellstar Health System.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones saw the spending as a giveaway and led the Senate to slash $66 million from the higher ed budget. He also sparred with Wellstar over its objections to a proposed private hospital that could have benefited Jones’ family.

Kemp’s veto cited the separation of powers established by the state constitution and its rejection didn’t surprise legislators. But the quick timing was a sign that the governor would rebuke even Republican allies if he thinks they overstepped.