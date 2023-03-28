X

Spelman College caps capital campaign at $339 million

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The Atlanta HBCU exceeds its initial $250 million fundraising goal

In 2017, when Spelman College launched one of the biggest capital campaigns in Black college history, the goal was an ambitious, but modest, $250 million.

On Tuesday, Spelman’s new president Dr. Helene Gayle, said the school has blazed past that goal.

The Ascends Campaign, the largest comprehensive campaign in the college’s history, has raised $339 million to cover student fees, improve technological infrastructure, build the Center for Innovation & Arts, and expand various initiatives across campus.

Evoking the old African adage that it takes a village to raise a child, Gayle — joined in a virtual celebration by her predecessor Mary Schmidt Campbell and board chair Rosalind Brewer — praised the entire Spelman community for what she called a historic achievement.

“That is exactly what the Spelman community is,” Gayle said. “It is a true village. A village of love, a village of sisterhood.”

When Spelman “officially” announced the campaign in 2021, the school had already raised $240 million during the silent phase from corporations like the Coca-Cola Foundation, ExxonMobil Foundation and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Spelman soon surpassed its goal.

Among its current fundraising priorities, Spelman wants to bring in an additional $70 million to enhance scholarships, launch a summer bridge program that will include a partnership with Atlanta Public Schools, renovate its Rockefeller Fine Arts Building and create an endowment for a planned innovation and arts center.

Spelman has seen its average fundraising totals go from $18 million a year between 2015-2017 to $54 million a year since, school officials said.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Spelman have seen an increase in donations, particularly from major companies since the nationwide protests that followed the George Floyd killing in May 2020. Spelman received a $40 million gift from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, philanthropist Patty Quillin, that summer.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Spelman has also seen an influx of financial support from former students. More than 12,160 Spelman alumnae donated about $25 million. Spelman reported that 17,000 unique donors contributed to the capital campaign.

Campbell, who was president when the campaign started and retired last year, said the central inspiration of it was the Spelman student body, whom she called “visionaries.”

“We had to be prepared to do whatever it took to make sure that our students were going to be competitive in a 21st-century workforce,” she said. “All of those things drove that strategic plan that we created.”

Spelman’s Center for Innovation & the Arts, will be funded out of the campaign. It’s the first new building on campus in more than 25 years and will be named after Campbell.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Spelman is not alone in the quest to raise funds at HBCUs. Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine each have capital campaigns.

Sitting on a $570 million endowment, as of June 2021, Spelman is one of the richest HBCUs in the country, but still trails other elite women’s colleges like Mount Holyoke, Smith and Wellesley colleges, which have endowments in the billions.

Credit: Jennifer Brett

Credit: Jennifer Brett

“We need this for long-term investment,” Brewer said. “We do a fine job of managing the day-to-day, but this is something different when you can come together and align the resources that you need to fulfill your strategy through long-term growth. This is a fantastic time for us to think about what the college needs next.”

At the end of the announcement, Gayle popped a bottle of champagne.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Major bills in jeopardy on last day of voting at Georgia Capitol3h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

GBI investigating after video shows Glynn County teen being tortured
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Supreme Court hears arguments concerning state’s abortion law
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Supreme Court hears arguments concerning state’s abortion law
2h ago

Credit: NATALIE CAUDILL

Jurors acquit four accused of massive health care fraud
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ryon Horne/AJC

In State of City, Dickens calls on community leaders to ‘move Atlanta forward’
7h ago
Downtown Atlanta’s newest hotel aims to defy pandemic’s challenges
10h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta Mayor tries to address controversy from public safety training...
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
9h ago
Atlanta Community Food Bank serves its one billionth meal
7h ago
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top