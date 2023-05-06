U.S. Secretary of State Blinken delivers Georgia Tech commencement address

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

On Saturday, Blinken met with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens as well as leaders of Atlanta’s historically Black colleges, including Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse and Spelman colleges. He said the group discussed ways the State Department can support efforts to give college students more opportunities for international travel and engagement.

“I think they see what we are living every day, which is a world that is evermore interconnected. And for their students to go out and succeed and thrive, having that kind of international experience can make a big difference,” he said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Blinken also said he wants to recruit more people from diverse backgrounds to careers in public service.

“The connections that we have with HBCUs, with minority-serving institutions, are absolutely vital to our own future because we’re trying among other things to make sure that we have a department that actually reflects the country it represents,” he told the AJC. “We want to make sure that we have the diversity of viewpoints, experiences, knowledge to bring to bear against really hard challenges that we’re dealing for with every single day.”

The State Department plans to organize a training program in Atlanta for advisers at HBCUs and other schools to grow participation in the Fulbright Program, through which students can study abroad.

Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera acknowledged the importance of that program in his own life. Cabrera, a native of Spain, told the commencement crowd that he came to Georgia Tech as a graduate student and Fulbright Scholar.

Blinken advised graduates who might be anxious about their future to “get comfortable with not having answers.”

“The search for them will lead you to your most important discoveries,” he said.

The subjects graduates studied, such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, are already having a “profound” impact on lives, he said.

”Whether technology makes our societies more or less equitable, whether it promotes or represses human rights, whether it brings us together or drives us apart, that will come down in no small part to what you do,” he said.

Nearly 5,700 Georgia Tech graduates received their bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees in ceremonies Friday and Saturday.

Saturday’s ceremony was filled with cheers and school pride. Parents brought bouquets of flowers. Graduates filed one-by-one across the stage, buoyed by inspiring words.

“We are innovators, problem solvers, leaders and competitors but most of all we are fighters,” said Zharia Redhead, addressing her fellow members of the Class of 2023.

