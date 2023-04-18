University System of Ga. may raise tuition to fill state budget cut

Chancellor Sonny Perdue pushed back at legislators who have said the cut can be absorbed by dipping into roughly $504 million in “carry forward” funds that have accumulated over the years at colleges.

“Unfortunately in the Legislature this year, there was a good bit of misinformation, whether it was intentional or unintentional, regarding carry-forward funding,” Perdue said.

The University System said the bulk of that money is concentrated at just six schools and can’t be moved around. Officials said the funds can help in emergencies, but much of it is committed to research, faculty recruitment and other investments.

The state decrease comes as most schools face funding reductions because of falling enrollment. Last fall, University System enrollment fell by 1.8%, or 6,179 students, the second straight year of declining numbers. Only eight schools gained enrollment compared to fall 2021 numbers. Smaller, regional colleges struggled the most.

Declining enrollment has continued this spring semester. Numbers released Tuesday showed a drop of 0.9%, or 2,834 students, from spring 2022. This semester, 15 schools have enrollment declines compared to last spring, while 11 schools have more students.

Clayton State University saw the largest spring decline, falling 11.7% compared to the prior year. The biggest increase occurred at Gordon State College, which grew by 7.8% over last spring.

Explore Kemp vetoes bill requiring lawmaker approval for college tuition hikes

University System officials did not say how big potential tuition increases could be.

Cook noted the system did not raise tuition in five of the past seven years. Since 2016, the average annual tuition increase across the system has been 0.72%, “far less than the rate of inflation,” she said.

The Legislature attempted to control how the University System responded to the budget pressures by passing a bill in the final moments of the 2023 legislative session to require its approval before tuition or fees could be raised by more than 3%.

Kemp vetoed the measure two weeks ago, saying the state constitution gives the Board of Regents the authority to govern and manage the system.