7 places to buy king cake for Mardi Gras in metro Atlanta

Alon’s Bakery & Market. Pre-order Alon’s 9-inch King Cakes -- with choice of cheese, chocolate or hazelnut fillings -- over the phone at either location.

1394 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-872-6000 and 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, 678-397-1781. alons.com/

Douceur de France. With locations in Marietta and Roswell, French bakery and café Douceur de France offers a host of different authentic king cakes for your Mardi Gras party. The galette des rois is made with flaky dough and almond vanilla cream, while their New Orleans-style King Cake is brioche with cinnamon drops and cream cheese-covered with fondant and sugar. For more info, call your local bakery.

277 S. Marietta Pkwy. SW, Marietta, 770-425-5050; 1173 Alpharetta St., Roswell, 770-650-1173; douceurdefrance.com/

Dutch Monkey Doughnuts. Dutch Monkey Doughnuts’ 10-inch doughnut king cakes are made to serve eight people. This tasty version is twisted with nutmeg and cinnamon, then deep-fried, glazed, coated in salted butter and topped with cream cheese icing and sprinkles. And yes, there’s a baby hidden inside each one. The cake is $25. Ordering details are online under the “Special Occasions” tab. Dutch Monkey sells them assembled by pre-order at their shop, and they also ship a “kit” nationwide through Goldbelly.com.

3075 Ronald Reagan Blvd. #502, Cumming, 404-482- 3650, dutchmonkeydoughnuts.com.

Henri’s Bakery. With a French focus, Henri’s Bakery specializes in cakes and pastries. This year, they’re offering 16-inch king cakes with cream cheese and cinnamon fillings for $34.99. The bakery recommends placing orders two days in advance.

Locations in West Midtown, Buckhead, Marietta and Sandy Springs. henrisbakery.com.

Honeysuckle Gelato. Looking for a twist on the traditional king cake? Honeysuckle is selling its gelato king cakes -- made with cream cheese gelato, cinnamon caramel and praline pecans and topped with vanilla cream cheese caramel and sugar -- at its Lee + White location and online.

1024 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-228-7825, honeysucklegelato.com/

McEntyre’s Bakery. Made from scratch and baked fresh, King Cakes from McEntyre’s Bakery in Smyrna can be picked up from their store or the CrossRoads Gallery kiosk in Dallas. The cake, which includes the prize baby to hide inside, is available in two flavors: cherry, cream cheese and pecan-filled; and a cinnamon pecan-filled. The cake costs $32.99 and serves 15-20. Be sure to call at least 24 hours in advance to place your order. Note: they’re closed on Sundays and Mondays, so you need to order by 5 p.m. the Saturday before a Tuesday pick-up.

1184 Concord Rd. SE, Ste. 1, Smyrna, 770-434-3115, mcentyresbakery.com.

Publix. All Georgia Publix stores are offering cinnamon, cheese and strawberry cheese king cakes.

Various locations, publix.com/

RELATED:

Explore The three metro Atlanta foods you must have for Mardi Gras

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following@ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.