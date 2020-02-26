7 places to buy king cake for Mardi Gras in metro Atlanta

If you’re hosting a socially-distanced Mardi Gras celebration, chances are you’re on the hunt for a king cake to serve as part of the festivities. Circular in shape (like a king’s crown), the king cake is a concoction that is part French pastry and part coffee cake, sometimes filled with cream or fruit, and often topped with icing and colored sugar (like the Louisiana-style versions decorated in purple, green and gold).
The tradition, which was brought over from France to New Orleans in the late-1800s, kicks off the Mardi Gras or Carnival season —also known as the “Twelfth Night,” “Three King’s Day” or the Christian feast day of Epiphany. In a nod to the story of the three wise men/kings delivering gifts to baby Jesus on this day, the tradition of a small plastic baby hidden inside the king cake emerged (other trinkets can be hidden inside, but the baby is by far the most popular nowadays). Whoever finds the baby inside their slice of cake gets to be “king” for the day—and is the host of next year’s celebration.
King cake is typically available at bakeries until Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. So indulge in sweets, sugar and libations this Mardi Gras—and don’t forget the king cake. Here are a few spots around town to grab yours.
Alon’s Bakery & Market. Pre-order Alon’s 9-inch King Cakes -- with choice of cheese, chocolate or hazelnut fillings -- over the phone at either location.
1394 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-872-6000 and 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, 678-397-1781. alons.com/
Douceur de France. With locations in Marietta and Roswell, French bakery and café Douceur de France offers a host of different authentic king cakes for your Mardi Gras party. The galette des rois is made with flaky dough and almond vanilla cream, while their New Orleans-style King Cake is brioche with cinnamon drops and cream cheese-covered with fondant and sugar. For more info, call your local bakery.
277 S. Marietta Pkwy. SW, Marietta, 770-425-5050; 1173 Alpharetta St., Roswell, 770-650-1173; douceurdefrance.com/
Dutch Monkey Doughnuts. Dutch Monkey Doughnuts’ 10-inch doughnut king cakes are made to serve eight people. This tasty version is twisted with nutmeg and cinnamon, then deep-fried, glazed, coated in salted butter and topped with cream cheese icing and sprinkles. And yes, there’s a baby hidden inside each one. The cake is $25. Ordering details are online under the “Special Occasions” tab. Dutch Monkey sells them assembled by pre-order at their shop, and they also ship a “kit” nationwide through Goldbelly.com.
3075 Ronald Reagan Blvd. #502, Cumming, 404-482- 3650, dutchmonkeydoughnuts.com.
Henri’s Bakery. With a French focus, Henri’s Bakery specializes in cakes and pastries. This year, they’re offering 16-inch king cakes with cream cheese and cinnamon fillings for $34.99. The bakery recommends placing orders two days in advance.
Locations in West Midtown, Buckhead, Marietta and Sandy Springs. henrisbakery.com.
Honeysuckle Gelato. Looking for a twist on the traditional king cake? Honeysuckle is selling its gelato king cakes -- made with cream cheese gelato, cinnamon caramel and praline pecans and topped with vanilla cream cheese caramel and sugar -- at its Lee + White location and online.
1024 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-228-7825, honeysucklegelato.com/
McEntyre’s Bakery. Made from scratch and baked fresh, King Cakes from McEntyre’s Bakery in Smyrna can be picked up from their store or the CrossRoads Gallery kiosk in Dallas. The cake, which includes the prize baby to hide inside, is available in two flavors: cherry, cream cheese and pecan-filled; and a cinnamon pecan-filled. The cake costs $32.99 and serves 15-20. Be sure to call at least 24 hours in advance to place your order. Note: they’re closed on Sundays and Mondays, so you need to order by 5 p.m. the Saturday before a Tuesday pick-up.
1184 Concord Rd. SE, Ste. 1, Smyrna, 770-434-3115, mcentyresbakery.com.
Publix. All Georgia Publix stores are offering cinnamon, cheese and strawberry cheese king cakes.
Various locations, publix.com/
