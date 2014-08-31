5 ways to get your bacon fix on National Bacon Day

From oysters to milkshakes, here’s how to celebrate on Dec. 30

Atlanta Restaurants & Food
By Alexa Lampasona
Updated 31 minutes ago

Dec. 30 is National Bacon Day. We must be a little cliché and celebrate the smoky, salty, savory side of pork (or well, not always pork).

We decided this would be an opportune moment to share some of those bacon dishes that always make us gasp when they appear on menus.

ExploreThe new Macon Bacon Trail serves up a sizzling good reason for a road trip
Grindhouse Blue Cheese Bacon Fries (Photo Credit Grindhouse)

Credit: Alexa Lampasona

Credit: Alexa Lampasona

1. Bacon fries

Where: Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Dish: blue cheese bacon fries.

2. Oysters with bacon

Where: Ray's Restaurants

Dish: Oysters Rockefeller, with Pernod, spinach, Zoe’s applewood bacon and hollandaise

3. Bacon-topped fried green tomatoes

Where: Nana G's Chicken and Waffles

Dish: Fried green tomatoes topped with warm pimento cheese and applewood bacon

Red Pepper's Michelada (Photo Credit Caren West PR)

Credit: Alexa Lampasona

Credit: Alexa Lampasona

4. Bacon cocktail

Where: Red Pepper Taqueria

Dish: Michelada with homemade sangrita, Tecate, Partida Blanco Tequila, chipotle salt and candied bacon.

5. Bacon-topped milkshake

Where: The Rookery

Dish: Jimmy Carter Shake, made with banana ice cream, peanut butter and a crumbled slice of bacon

About the Author

Alexa Lampasona
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top