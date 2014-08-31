Dec. 30 is National Bacon Day. We must be a little cliché and celebrate the smoky, salty, savory side of pork (or well, not always pork).
We decided this would be an opportune moment to share some of those bacon dishes that always make us gasp when they appear on menus.
Credit: Alexa Lampasona
1. Bacon fries
Where: Grindhouse Killer Burgers
Dish: blue cheese bacon fries.
2. Oysters with bacon
Where: Ray's Restaurants
Dish: Oysters Rockefeller, with Pernod, spinach, Zoe’s applewood bacon and hollandaise
3. Bacon-topped fried green tomatoes
Where: Nana G's Chicken and Waffles
Dish: Fried green tomatoes topped with warm pimento cheese and applewood bacon
Credit: Alexa Lampasona
4. Bacon cocktail
Where: Red Pepper Taqueria
Dish: Michelada with homemade sangrita, Tecate, Partida Blanco Tequila, chipotle salt and candied bacon.
5. Bacon-topped milkshake
Where: The Rookery
Dish: Jimmy Carter Shake, made with banana ice cream, peanut butter and a crumbled slice of bacon
