Check out the menu for Best End Brewing, now open in West End for beer, coastal cuisine

In the works for three years, Best End has been in build-out mode for the past year, with most design elements using reclaimed and salvaged materials.

Food from Best End Brewing's menu.

The space features walls built with reclaimed pallet, fence, barn and wood found on the side of the road. The bars are made with salvaged North Georgia live-edge slab from red oak, white oak and sycamore trees, and the tables are built from old door pallets and steel. Extra HVAC vents are used as flower pots and all plates and platters are from thrift stores.

Best End joins several other beverage concepts at Lee + White including Hop City beer store and its beer-focused restaurant Boxcar, ASW Distillery's Exchange tasting room and and barrel-aging facility, Monday Night Brewing, the newly-opened Wild Heaven Beer and kombucha purveyor Cultured South.

Best End’s opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Beginning Oct. 4, the brewpub will be open for lunch at 11 a.m. every Friday and Saturday.

1036 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-391-0999, bestendbrewing.com

Scroll down to see the opening menu for Best End Brewing

