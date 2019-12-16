Check out the menu for Best End Brewing, now open in West End for beer, coastal cuisine

A brewery “in pursuit of the the perfect bite for the perfect pint” is the latest addition to the brewery-filled “Malt Disney” Lee + White project in West End, just off the Southwest Beltline trail.
Best End Brewing has been in soft open mode for the past couple of days in advance of its official grand opening from 4-10 p.m. today.
The 20-barrel brewpub will feature a selection of its beers brewed in-house by co-owner and brewer, Tim Schiavone, as well as a full food menu of coastal cuisine served as small plates and family style, craft cocktails, and a wine list with a focus on natural wines.
Best End provided a sneak peek at its food, beer and facility at two dinners last weekend, including small plates prepared by co-owner and chef Cory Burke and wine and cocktail selection curated by general manager Valerie Albanese. Ten percent of proceeds from ticket sales for the dinner were donated to United Way.
In the works for three years, Best End has been in build-out mode for the past year, with most design elements using reclaimed and salvaged materials.
The space features walls built with reclaimed pallet, fence, barn and wood found on the side of the road. The bars are made with salvaged North Georgia live-edge slab from red oak, white oak and sycamore trees, and the tables are built from old door pallets and steel. Extra HVAC vents are used as flower pots and all plates and platters are from thrift stores.
Best End joins several other beverage concepts at Lee + White including Hop City beer store and its beer-focused restaurant Boxcar, ASW Distillery's Exchange tasting room and and barrel-aging facility, Monday Night Brewing, the newly-opened Wild Heaven Beer and kombucha purveyor Cultured South.
Best End’s opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Beginning Oct. 4, the brewpub will be open for lunch at 11 a.m. every Friday and Saturday.
1036 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-391-0999, bestendbrewing.com
Scroll down to see the opening menu for Best End Brewing
RELATED:
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.