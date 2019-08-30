Check out natural wines at 8Arm’s new bar, opening next week in Poncey-Highland

8Arm is making some major changes at its upstairs bar, Ink.
The popular restaurant at 710 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE in Poncey-Highland will close Ink, the Japanese-style kanzume bar that opened took the place of 8Arm's coffee bar in 2018, after service on Aug. 31.
8Arm Wine, which will open on Sept. 4, will feature a selection of organic, biodynamic wines from boutique producers with limited distribution, curated by general manager and beverage director Jonathan Fryer.
While both 8arm and 8Arm Wine will offer a unified bottle list, more by-the-glass options at the wine bar. 8Arm’s list of fortified wines will be available to order as a flight or by-the-glass. Fryer will also continue to offer gong fu tea service, a personalized tea ceremony, at 8Arm Wine with tea sourced from China, Japan, Taiwan and India.
Curated tinned seafood and conservas will remain on the 8Arm Wine food menu, with the addition of a few plated dishes from 8Arm’s kitchen, including cheese plates, pâtés and desserts. Also keep an eye out for daily beverage specials and features, in addition to winemaker meetings and industry tastings in the space.
Daily specials will include specially-priced rosé and orange wines, plus late-night wine trivia on Tuesdays; specially-priced wines from female winemakers on Wednesdays; specially-priced sherry on Thursdays; vertical or horizontal flight specials on Fridays; and magnum specials on Saturdays.
Guests will be able to enter 8Arm Wine from the parking lot and the dining room.
The new bar is the latest big change for 8Arm, which named Maricela Vega as its executive chef earlier this year (an AJC review awarded Vega's vegetable-centric menu three stars).
Partners chef Nhan Le and the late chef Angus Brown opened 8Arm in 2016, after partnering on late-night East Atlanta spot Octopus Bar. The pair also owned the now-shuttered Brookwood Hills restaurant Lusca.
8Arm Wine will be open 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
RELATED:
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author