Check out natural wines at 8Arm’s new bar, opening next week in Poncey-Highland

Curated tinned seafood and conservas will remain on the 8Arm Wine food menu, with the addition of a few plated dishes from 8Arm’s kitchen, including cheese plates, pâtés and desserts. Also keep an eye out for daily beverage specials and features, in addition to winemaker meetings and industry tastings in the space.

Daily specials will include specially-priced rosé and orange wines, plus late-night wine trivia on Tuesdays; specially-priced wines from female winemakers on Wednesdays; specially-priced sherry on Thursdays; vertical or horizontal flight specials on Fridays; and magnum specials on Saturdays.

Guests will be able to enter 8Arm Wine from the parking lot and the dining room.

The new bar is the latest big change for 8Arm, which named Maricela Vega as its executive chef earlier this year (an AJC review awarded Vega's vegetable-centric menu three stars).

Partners chef Nhan Le and the late chef Angus Brown opened 8Arm in 2016, after partnering on late-night East Atlanta spot Octopus Bar. The pair also owned the now-shuttered Brookwood Hills restaurant Lusca.

8Arm Wine will be open 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.

RELATED:

Explore More intown Atlanta dining news

Explore More new metro Atlanta restaurants

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.