Win a year of chicken when Joella’s Hot Chicken opens its first metro Atlanta location next week

Monday, Sept. 9: Free jumbo tender with the purchase of any chicken plate, Big Sammie or salad

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Kids eat free all day with the purchase of any chicken plate, Big Sammie or salad

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Free extra Southern Side with the purchase of any chicken plate, Big Sammie or salad

Thursday, Sept. 12: Get two jumbo tenders, one side, one sauce and one drink for $7.99

Friday, Sept. 13: Enter to win a Joella's Louisville Slugger bat

Joella’s menu includes chicken options such as tenders, wings, chicken and waffles and quarter and half birds with heat levels Southern, Spiked Honey, Tweener, Ella’s Fav, Hot and Fire-In Da-Hole. Try sides such as mac and cheese, sweet vinegar slaw, crispy thin fries, kale crunch salad and desserts including banana pudding.

Menu items can be customized to meet dietary restrictions and allergies including nut-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free and a soy-based vegan chicken option made with pea, carrot, beetroot and potato.

Joella’s regional vice president of operations Christina Happel said it was important to the company to be able to accomodate all sorts of diets.

“It’s about being inclusive,” she said. “and about being able to bring the entire family together, no matter what they eat. We want people to come in and be able to enjoy everything we have to offer.”

The 1,312 square foot Cumberland location will feature a large indoor dining space complete with booths and TVs, as well as a covered outdoor patio.

Caption Chicken tenders from Joella's Hot Chicken.

Joella’s offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery via online ordering, and all four metro Atlanta locations will offer drive-thru.

The decision to enter the Georgia market was a natural one, according to Happel.

“The Georgia market has naturally driven us, seeing as how we’re committed to providing southern hospitality,” Happel said. She said the idea was to scope out suburban locations “to be part of the neighborhood and community.”

Three more metro Atlanta locations will join the Cumberland eatery by the end of the year: 840 Earnest Barrett Pkwy in Kennesaw; 188 Molly Lane in Woodstock and 580 Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

Joella’s will expand with nine total new locations this year, totaling 17 locations throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Georgia and Florida.

The chain will join two other hot chicken chains that entered the Atlanta market in the past few years, including Memphis-based Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, which has locations in downtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Chamblee and Nashville-based Hattie B's Hot Chicken, which opened in Little Five Points earlier this year. In addition, chef Todd Richards serves up hot chicken regularly at his Richards Southern Fried in Krog Street Market.

Joella’s will be open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

RELATED:

Explore Cobb County dining news

Explore More new metro Atlanta restaurants

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.