A Latin bodega, serving food made with local produce, is coming to Adair Park

“The MET has a strong focus on serving as an incubator for artists, makers, chefs and entrepreneurs seeking to create and grow their business concepts, while having an impact on the community,” said David Nelson, vice president at Carter, the developer of The MET in a press release. “The Katz’s entrepreneurial spirit embodies the same values. La Bodega will be a positive addition to the Adair Park community as a whole, providing a new platform for selling and purchasing local products and produce, as well as presenting employment opportunities for nearby residents.”

Previously known as The Metropolitan, the MET is a 1.1 million-square-foot property that’s home to more than 150 tenants and is leasing office, creative, maker, retail, residential and event space.

Music venue Mammal Gallery is moving into The MET, with plans to open a two-story coffee and cocktail bar in the development's water tower.

