A Latin bodega, serving food made with local produce, is coming to Adair Park

The owners of a downtown Atlanta Salvadoran restaurant have plans to open a Latin bodega in the Adair Park neighborhood.
Ken and Jeanette Katz, who own Buenos Dias Cafe, will open La Bodega in the MET mixed-use development next to the West End MARTA Station between Murphy Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway later this year, with service at its to-go window as early as June.
The 3,600 square-foot small-format grocery store will offer house-made Latin food and juices using seasonal produce sourced from local urban farmers, as well as locally-made products such as candles and soaps.
La Bodega will initially open for lunch but could eventually add hours for breakfast and dinner service. A few menu items from Buenos Dias Cafe will be brought over to the bodega’s menu, including pupusas, soups, sandwiches, salads and juices.
The Katzs will continue to partner with WorkSource Atlanta to provide jobs to residents, as well as local organizations such as Café Campesino and Atlanta Mission.
“The MET has a strong focus on serving as an incubator for artists, makers, chefs and entrepreneurs seeking to create and grow their business concepts, while having an impact on the community,” said David Nelson, vice president at Carter, the developer of The MET in a press release. “The Katz’s entrepreneurial spirit embodies the same values. La Bodega will be a positive addition to the Adair Park community as a whole, providing a new platform for selling and purchasing local products and produce, as well as presenting employment opportunities for nearby residents.”
Previously known as The Metropolitan, the MET is a 1.1 million-square-foot property that’s home to more than 150 tenants and is leasing office, creative, maker, retail, residential and event space.
Music venue Mammal Gallery is moving into The MET, with plans to open a two-story coffee and cocktail bar in the development's water tower.
RELATED:
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author