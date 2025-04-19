UATL
UATL

UATL launches 404ward series, celebrating Atlantans influencing the future of Black culture

Series’ first feature profiles award-winning Atlanta bartender Keyatta Mincey Parker
ajc.com

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta is a city full of Black superheroes.

They’re all around the metro area, and they’re not hiding by any means. We see them outside all the time, doing extraordinary things that bolster Atlanta’s reputation for fostering Black excellence.

To be clear, these individuals aren’t always celebrities, reality show stars or media darlings in the traditional sense. They’re everyday champions — business leaders, creatives, educators, culinary artists, scientists and engineers (maybe Andre 3000 should spend more time back home) — and often they are our neighbors.

They’re respected for being about action, with and without the presence of lights and cameras. We believe they deserve the same flowers we often give the famous folks.

That brings us to 404ward.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its Black culture brand UATL have launched 404ward, a new signature series recognizing individuals who are moving Atlanta and Black culture forward, both in the city and far beyond.

Keyatta Mincey Parker poses for portrait at Paradise Gardens in Atlanta on April 10, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

The first story is a profile of Keyatta Mincey Parker, an Atlanta-born bartender who turned a quarter-acre plot of land in East Atlanta Village into a garden space where people who love cocktails plant ingredients and garnishes that make exceptional beverages.

In the story, Parker explains how she came up with the idea to create A Sip of Paradise Garden as a space for service industry workers to unwind. She also shares how she secured the land and her plans for its future.

Each month, 404ward will feature stories highlighting these individuals’ impact and why they matter to the city. Each profile will represent a range of topics, including the environment, education, music, food, visual and performing arts, philanthropy and wellness.

More than a series, 404ward is a conversation. Join us on social — @itsuatl — or send an email to uatl@ajc.com to share your thoughts. You can also submit nominations for others making a difference and making Atlanta the capital of Black culture in America.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.

About the Author

Mike Jordan is senior editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture brand, UATL. A longtime culture journalist, his work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, National Geographic, Rolling Stone and others. Jordan won the James Beard Foundation’s 2024 Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award and was a 2023 finalist.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Photos memorializing past eras of Atlanta's public access television station are hung on the walls of its new studio space. (Savannah Sicurella / the AJC)

Credit: Savannah Sicurella

Atlanta officially restarts its public access TV channel after more than year

The channel went off the air in 2023. Shortly thereafter, people began to complain to the city about the lack of a public access station.

Woman goes from homeless to hopeful with help from Atlanta nonprofit

‘I just knew I needed to get my kids to a safe space,’ she says after being displaced in Chicago

‘Photo Griot’: Sue Ross has chronicled Black Atlanta’s ‘regular family people’

Susan Ross, a lifelong photographer and self-described activist, has spent five decades capturing the profound impact of Black culture and civil rights in Atlanta.

The Latest

Atlanta-based drummer, educator and producer 'Lil' John Roberts is performing at free concert at Hard Rock Cafe Atlanta on Thursday, April 17.

Credit: Heather Lashun

How drummer Lil’ John Roberts is developing the next generation of musicians

What the declassified King assassination files could reveal

Slade, Lil Jon’s son, talks father-son dynamic on MTV’s ‘Family Legacy’

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.