They’re respected for being about action, with and without the presence of lights and cameras. We believe they deserve the same flowers we often give the famous folks.

That brings us to 404ward.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its Black culture brand UATL have launched 404ward, a new signature series recognizing individuals who are moving Atlanta and Black culture forward, both in the city and far beyond.

The first story is a profile of Keyatta Mincey Parker, an Atlanta-born bartender who turned a quarter-acre plot of land in East Atlanta Village into a garden space where people who love cocktails plant ingredients and garnishes that make exceptional beverages.

In the story, Parker explains how she came up with the idea to create A Sip of Paradise Garden as a space for service industry workers to unwind. She also shares how she secured the land and her plans for its future.

Each month, 404ward will feature stories highlighting these individuals’ impact and why they matter to the city. Each profile will represent a range of topics, including the environment, education, music, food, visual and performing arts, philanthropy and wellness.

More than a series, 404ward is a conversation.

