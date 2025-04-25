News

How organizers revived Orange Crush, the HBCU spring break bash known for chaos

For those who never felt represented by MTV’s Spring Break or Atlanta’s infamous Freaknik, Orange Crush has long been a coastal tradition for HBCU students carving out a space of their own. Over the years, the party gained a reputation for being unruly, unpredictable, and unpermitted. But, 2025 marked a turning point: For the first time in decades, organizers secured a city permit—paving the way for sponsors, vendors, and a full stage setup. Has the infamous beach party entered a new era? AJC’s Najja Parker traveled to Tybee Island to find out what happens when a celebration known for no rules suddenly has a rulebook. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Savannah Morning News | orangecrushofficial / IG | thad.deuss / TikTok | thatmfnkira / TikTok | WSAV3 / YouTube | Kenneth Flowe

2:21