Five delicious summer events for Atlanta’s traveling Black foodies

Whether Keith Lee agrees or not, we ATLiens know that dining in Atlanta is one of the best things about living in this great city of ours. But just like our friends, family and other folks come to Atlanta for quick trips to check out our food scene, Atlantans also like to travel to feed their culinary curiosities in our neighboring cities and states around the Southeast.
In the months ahead, several destinations in our region will host events that any foodie would be excited to attend, but looking at the descriptions — and having attended a few of these events myself — it seemed only right to share them with Black food-lovers in particular. But make no mistake; all are welcome, since we know that nothing brings people together like something delicious made with love and cultural pride.
Now get out there in the South and break bread with your people.
Virginia: 2024 Family Reunion
Award-winning chef, restaurateur and bestselling author Kwame Onwuachi is in his fourth year hosting this multi-day culinary event, held on the sprawling grounds of Black woman billionaire Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Resort. Programming includes thought-provoking panel conversations, cooking demos, daily family-style meals and evening events (including parties, comedy shows and live performances which have included Michael Che, Sam Jay, Juvenile and others). This year will be highlighted by top industry talent such as Chef Mashama Bailey of heralded Savannah restaurant The Grey, pitmasters Bryan Furman and Rodney Scott, star chef Carla Hall, and more.
August 15-18, 2024 at Salamander Middleburg, 10 North Pendleton Street, Middleburg, Virginia. https://www.salamanderhotels.com/FamilyReunion/
South Carolina: Harvesting Heritage
Rising South Carolinian chef and culinary rockstar Amethyst Ganaway has partnered with the South Carolina State Museum for a series of events bringing great-tasting awareness to the past, present and future of creativity, innovation and artistry of the Palmetto State’s Black foodways. Throughout the six events, Ganaway will lead cooking demos, and explore and give honor to foods of six South Carolina regions: the coast, the Upstate, Appalachia, the Lowcountry, the Pee Dee, and the Midlands.
Various dates through 2025. South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St, Columbia, South Carolina. https://scmuseum.org/harvesting-heritage
Tennessee: Memphis Soul Food Festival
Come enjoy food from over 20 different food vendors from Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and surrounding States. The Memphis Soul Food Fest will be a mix of foods including pork chops, oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, fish, barbecue, funnel cake, turkey legs, tacos, vegan & keto optional available. There will be several other small business vendors including clothing, Accessories, jewelry, bath & body, men’s wear, health, and so much more.
12 - 6 p.m. Sunday, August 18. All Occasions Banquet Hall, 6090 Macon Cove Memphis, Tennessee. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memphis-soul-food-festival-tickets-945937734227
Alabama: Florence Wine Fest
Visit scenic north Alabama and make it an overnight stay to properly enjoy the 10th anniversary of this charming town’s annual wine event. There’ll be bottles from around the world with sommeliers, respected winemakers and other industry professionals on site, offering guidance for anyone looking to learn more about the wide world of wine. Other highlights of the two-day event include a VIP wine dinner featuring premium vintages from Spanish winery Clos Pissara, a block party with local restaurants offering food specials and a grand wine tasting.
August 16-17. 218 N Court St, Florence, Alabama. https://www.florencewinefest.com/
Mississippi: Biloxi Seafood Festival
This one-day-only festival for surf-centered foodies is in its 43rd year of celebrating the seafood heritage of Mississippi’s coastal playground city of casinos, restaurants and good times. The event will feature live music starting at 10 a.m. from local acts like Gulfport blues band The Chitlins (great name, right?), plus arts and crafts, and a wide variety of Gulf Coast seafood, from shrimp to oysters and fish of all sorts.
9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, September 14. 710 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, Miss. $5 entry, free for children 12 and under. coastalmississippi.com
