Five delicious summer events for Atlanta’s traveling Black foodies

Virginia: 2024 Family Reunion

Award-winning chef, restaurateur and bestselling author Kwame Onwuachi is in his fourth year hosting this multi-day culinary event, held on the sprawling grounds of Black woman billionaire Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Resort. Programming includes thought-provoking panel conversations, cooking demos, daily family-style meals and evening events (including parties, comedy shows and live performances which have included Michael Che, Sam Jay, Juvenile and others). This year will be highlighted by top industry talent such as Chef Mashama Bailey of heralded Savannah restaurant The Grey, pitmasters Bryan Furman and Rodney Scott, star chef Carla Hall, and more.

August 15-18, 2024 at Salamander Middleburg, 10 North Pendleton Street, Middleburg, Virginia. https://www.salamanderhotels.com/FamilyReunion/

South Carolina: Harvesting Heritage

Rising South Carolinian chef and culinary rockstar Amethyst Ganaway has partnered with the South Carolina State Museum for a series of events bringing great-tasting awareness to the past, present and future of creativity, innovation and artistry of the Palmetto State’s Black foodways. Throughout the six events, Ganaway will lead cooking demos, and explore and give honor to foods of six South Carolina regions: the coast, the Upstate, Appalachia, the Lowcountry, the Pee Dee, and the Midlands.

Various dates through 2025. South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St, Columbia, South Carolina. https://scmuseum.org/harvesting-heritage

Tennessee: Memphis Soul Food Festival

Come enjoy food from over 20 different food vendors from Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and surrounding States. The Memphis Soul Food Fest will be a mix of foods including pork chops, oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, fish, barbecue, funnel cake, turkey legs, tacos, vegan & keto optional available. There will be several other small business vendors including clothing, Accessories, jewelry, bath & body, men’s wear, health, and so much more.

12 - 6 p.m. Sunday, August 18. All Occasions Banquet Hall, 6090 Macon Cove Memphis, Tennessee. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memphis-soul-food-festival-tickets-945937734227

Alabama: Florence Wine Fest

Visit scenic north Alabama and make it an overnight stay to properly enjoy the 10th anniversary of this charming town’s annual wine event. There’ll be bottles from around the world with sommeliers, respected winemakers and other industry professionals on site, offering guidance for anyone looking to learn more about the wide world of wine. Other highlights of the two-day event include a VIP wine dinner featuring premium vintages from Spanish winery Clos Pissara, a block party with local restaurants offering food specials and a grand wine tasting.

August 16-17. 218 N Court St, Florence, Alabama. https://www.florencewinefest.com/

Mississippi: Biloxi Seafood Festival

This one-day-only festival for surf-centered foodies is in its 43rd year of celebrating the seafood heritage of Mississippi’s coastal playground city of casinos, restaurants and good times. The event will feature live music starting at 10 a.m. from local acts like Gulfport blues band The Chitlins (great name, right?), plus arts and crafts, and a wide variety of Gulf Coast seafood, from shrimp to oysters and fish of all sorts.

9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, September 14. 710 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, Miss. $5 entry, free for children 12 and under. coastalmississippi.com