UATL

UATL’s summer reading list of great Black-authored books

By
47 minutes ago

Several books have popped up in the last year that pose interesting reads for summer. With this in mind, UATL has comprised a list of great reads from respected Black authors to line your home library’s bookshelves, spanning a myriad of genres from young adult fiction to thrillers, children’s literature, horror, non-fiction memoirs, recipe books and more.

Where Sleeping Girls Lie” by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Faridah Abike-Iyimide gives readers a thrilling mystery book full of secrets, crime, and suspense in her work, Where Sleeping Girls Lie.

Credit: Faridah Abike-Iyimide

Credit: Faridah Abike-Iyimide

Barnes & Noble calls this thrilling young adult mystery, composed by the New York Times bestselling author of “Ace of Space,” one of the best books of 2024 (so far). The story follows a girl uncovering dark secrets of her new boarding school after her roommate goes missing.

I Am Enough” by Grace Byers

Grace Byers writes a lyrical work for children in her book, I am Enough, which features themes of love, self-acceptance, and respect.

Credit: Grace Byers

Credit: Grace Byers

This beautifully illustrated children’s book is a lyrical ode to learning self-acceptance, self-love, respect and kindness. It’s not only a #1 New York Times Bestseller but also a Goodreads Choice Awards picture book winner.

What Never Happened” by Rachel Howzell Hall

Rachel Howzell Hall presents, What Never Happened, a thriller following a young journalist responding to threats on her life while trying to uncover a big story about her hometown.

Credit: Rachel Howzell Hall

Credit: Rachel Howzell Hall

Following a young journalist who moves back home twenty years after being the only survivor of a home invasion, this thriller exposes a series of murders off the California coast that Colette “Coco” Weber is set on uncovering. Coco returns home hoping to return to her craft of writing obituaries but is startled when she is sent her own obituary in the mail.

Allow Me to Introduce Myself” by Onyi Nwabineli

Onyi Nwabineli writes a novel following a woman struggling to rid herself, and now her younger sister, of the vast social media presence cultivated by her stepmother, that has left the family void of any form of privacy.

Credit: Onyi Nwabineli

Credit: Onyi Nwabineli

In her fight against the public eye, Anuri Chinasa struggles to escape the grasp of her stepmother’s social media empire, which has made privacy a luxury that she can no longer afford. Now out of her stepmother’s house, she embarks on a journey to make sure her younger sister does not experience the same.

Be, Black Girl, Be” by Taylor Darks

Taylor Darks writes an inspirational picture book for Black girls of all ages to find confidence and fulfillment in who they are.

Credit: Taylor Darks

Credit: Taylor Darks

This poetic, lyrical text is curated as the perfect gift and read for Black girls of all ages. The work stresses the importance of Black women both knowing and celebrating their worth.

“Power Moves: Ignite Your Confidence and Become a Force” by Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sarah Jakes Roberts writes, Power Moves, for women looking to get their strength back and find encouragement in God.

Credit: Sarah Jakes Roberts

Credit: Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sarah Jakes Roberts encourages women in this motivational book to embrace themselves and ignore others ideas of who and how they should be, in order to discover the power that rests in “humility, honesty, and commitment to continuous growth.”

“The Davenports” by Krystal Marquis

Krystal Marquis gives readers an escapist historical fiction in The Davenports, based on the real-life Patterson Family.

Credit: Krystal Marquis

Credit: Krystal Marquis

This escapist work of historical fiction follows a wealthy Black family in the early 1900s and their four daughters as they navigate life and love. Inspired by the real-life story of the Patterson Family, the book includes themes of romance, heartbreak and more.

Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race? 25 Arguments That Won’t Go Away” by Keith Boykin

Keith Boykin answers 25 common misconceptions about race and Black history in his work, 'Why does everything have to be about race?'

Credit: Keith Boykin

Credit: Keith Boykin

In this work, political commentator Keith Boykin addresses and aims to debunk 25 of the most common arguments people make when trying to undermine America’s past and present, as they pertain to racial inequalities.

Blood at the Root” by Patrick Phillips

LaDarrion Williams presents, Blood at the Root, a fantasy thriller book following a young teen who finds family in a school for the Black, young and gifted.

Credit: LaDarrion Williams

Credit: LaDarrion Williams

After his mother mysteriously vanished ten years ago, Malik found out he had uncontrollable powers. For years he hid his abilities to protect himself and his younger brother, but as he comes across a school for young Black students with the gift of magic, he embarks on a journey to uncover both the root and extent of his powers.

This Could Be Us” by Kennedy Ryan

USA Today’s Bestselling Author Kennedy Ryan writes a romantic novel following a woman who must balance work, being a mother, and finding herself after heartbreak.

Credit: Kennedy Ryan

Credit: Kennedy Ryan

In this romantic novel, Kennedy Ryan presents a woman struggling to both reinvent herself after heartbreak and learn to open herself up to love again. She must balance taking care of her daughter, maintaining her career and allowing room in her heart all at once.

Children of Anguish and Anarchy” by Tomi Adeyemi

Tomi Adeyemi publishes the concluding book of the #1 New York Times bestelling Legacy of Orisha series, featuring fantasy, thriller, and suspense.

Credit: Tomi Adeyemi

Credit: Tomi Adeyemi

This book marks the conclusion of Adeyemi’s bestselling Legacy of Orisha series. Narrated by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Erivo, the story follows a woman who finds herself kidnapped by foreigners and must fight to protect her homeland from annihilation.

Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice: A Cocktail Recipe Book” by Toni Tipton-Martin

In Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice, author Toni Tipton-Martin gives readers a lesson on Black mixology and multigenerational cocktail recipes from Black cookbooks.

Credit: Toni Tipton-Martin

Credit: Toni Tipton-Martin

In this cocktail recipe book, Toni Tipton-Martin highlights the origin and evolution of Black mixology and the creativity of Black drinking culture as a whole. The book includes both classic and modern recipes inspired by Black cookbooks that date back two centuries.

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde” by Tia Williams

Author Tia Williams writes a romance novel centering Harlem, the creative industry, and two Black artists in love.

Credit: Tia Williams

Credit: Tia Williams

In a romantic story following two passionate Black artists in modern Harlem, readers are brought into an epic love story that pays homage to the “magic, romance and opportunity of New York” for creatives.

When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era” by Donovan X. Ramsey

Donovan X. Ramsey provides readers with a comprehensive look into the crack epidemic and the lives that it affected within the Black community.

Credit: Donovan X. Ramsey

Credit: Donovan X. Ramsey

This literary work gives readers a detailed look into the crack epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s by highlighting four individuals whose lives were largely changed by it. The book compiles survivor voices and deep research to provide a critical evaluation of the era, and its detrimental effect on the Black community.

James” by Percival Everett

This New York Times bestselling work, James, tells the perspective of Jim, the enslaved friend of Huckleberry Finn in the famous work, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Credit: Percival Everett

Credit: Percival Everett

Described as “genius” by the Atlantic, “James” is an instant New York Times bestselling action work that tells the perspective of Jim, the enslaved friend of Huckleberry Finn in the literary classic, “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

Smoke Kings” by Jahmal Mayfield

Jamal Mayfield writes a compelling fiction filled with action, crime, and adventure in his work, Smoke Kings.

Credit: Jamal Mayfield

Credit: Jamal Mayfield

In this fiery work of fiction, young Black activist Nate Evers leads three of his friends on a journey to confront the descendants of hate crime perpetrators after his little cousin is murdered in cold blood. During their mission, however, they approach the wrong target – the leader of a white supremacist group who refuses to go down without a fight and pursues the four in a dangerous chase.

We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance” by Kellie Carter Jackson

Historian Kellie Carter Jackson writes a "fundamental corrective" for the history of Black resistance that she says breezes over the massive role played by Black women in the fight for liberation.

Credit: Kellie Carter Jackson

Credit: Kellie Carter Jackson

This literary work brings readers through the history of Black resilience to oppression, highlighting the responses led by Black women. From armed revolts to sit-ins and property destruction, historian Kellie Carter Jackson examines the variety of tactics that once shaped the Black struggle and made way for freedom, offering an unflinching examination of the breadth of Black responses to white oppression, particularly those pioneered by Black women.

Coming Homeby Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner gives readers insight into her time being detained in Russia as a women's basketball icon and Olympic gold medalist.

Credit: Brittney Griner

Credit: Brittney Griner

Women’s basketball icon and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, shares the gut-wrenching details of her ten-month detainment in Russia, just days before the invasion of Ukraine. As the first American woman ever to endure a Russian penal colony. Griner tells of the isolation and mental turmoil that she experienced while overseas, and her transformation from hostage to " global spokesperson on behalf of ‘America’s forgotten”.

Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine” by Uché Blackstock

Dr. Uché Blackstock uncovers the deep history of racism within healthcare in her work, Legacy, where she shares her own experiences in the industry as well.

Credit: Dr. Uché Blackstock

Credit: Dr. Uché Blackstock

Dr. Uché Blackstock tells readers the deep history of racism in healthcare. Being amongst the 2% of U.S. physicians today that are Black women, Blackstock shares her journey to become a health equity advocate amid the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

