Your midsummer Black culture guide to finding great drinks in ATL

Coffee and Tea

Portrait Coffee

Credit: Courtesy of Portrait Coffee Credit: Courtesy of Portrait Coffee

Portrait Coffee’s co-founder and CEO Aaron Fender once said that the space him and his partners created in West End is, at its core, “a hospitality company.” That tracks when you walk into this 35-seat coffee and event space. Try an iced Blue Magic and thank us later.

Just Add Honey Tea Company

Tucked off of the Eastside Beltline behind Ladybird, this family business has some of the most refreshing ice tea options in the city. We highly recommend blessing your gullet with the Pickle Palmer or Juneteenth-inspired Jubilee.

Black Coffee

Studies show Black coffee can be good for your heart, the same goes for the aptly named shop in Lakewood Heights. Speaking of names, take it from us, the cold brews, espressos, and teas such as Light Skin Keisha, Dirty South, Thug Passion are more than an exercise in hip-hop-inspired pun writing.

Booze

3 Parks Wine

Credit: courtesy Credit: courtesy

From South Africa to Slovenia this Black-woman-owned wine shop has something for vino connoisseurs and novices alike. Try a tasting at their Glenwood or Old Fourth Ward locations. If that doesn’t work, get the mobile wine bar to pull up on you.

Atlantucky Brewing

If you find yourself looking to imbibe with the crew before or after hitting up Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, this craft brew spot in Castleberry Hill is the move. Grab an Ale Ale Cool J and people watch on the patio.

Hippin Hops Brewery

Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

The OG of Georgia’s Black-owned, brick-and-mortar brewpubs is serving up fruit-infused frozen drinks in East Atlanta. Don’t want it iced? Try the Gloe Premium Lager or the So Peachy, a cobbler-flavored sour.

The Consulate

Feeling like celebrating and feeling fancy doing it? This is one of those instances where a cool vibe is matched by delectable eats and libations. The Consulate Elixir (a “reconstructed” Old Fashioned) and Moroccan Sunset will make you feel happy at any hour.

Juice

Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar

Nearly the entire supply of products in this space come from Black-owned businesses with a focus on healthier living. Rumor has it that taking swigs from a bottle of one of the superfood sea moss smoothies will your body thank you forever.

Juiceheads ATL

The juice is loose in Buckhead. Need a shot you can drink to help with inflammation? Try the Run Chicken Run. Need a smoothie to up the ante on your immunity? The Summertime, with pineapple and dragon fruit can help.

Local Green Atlanta

Technically, this West End spot isn’t a juice bar. However, we’d be remiss to not let you in on the elation that follows sips from vegan smoothies, Cell Therapy and Kryptonite. Also, don’t sleep on Lizzo, Green-Hito or Kingston, Local’s Green’s trifecta of strawberry, cucumber, and mango lemonades.

I Get Juiced

A hidden gem of Gwinnett, this space is a go-to for nutrient-heavy smoothies and juices. Iesha’s Island goes down smooth, and makes you feel like you’re sitting right on the beach next to her.

