Produced by Atlanta rap hitmakers Southside and Wheezy, “Money on Money,” lives up to its name. But it’s not exciting. For nearly four minutes, Future and Young Thug trade uninspired bars about basking in luxury.

“Drop top Rolls Royce/Ion know the kind/ ion know the name of it,” Young Thug brags in the chorus.

The song is just OK at best. Its tone often feels mundane and incongruous to the comeback moment it’s supposed to represent (Young Thug sounded more thrilling on recent guest verses in Metro Boomin’s 2022 song “Metro Spider” and Lil Baby’s “Dum, Dumb and Dumber” from this year). The single shines brightest when the rapper taps into his signature squeaky voice delivery that sounds like he’s singing and rapping simultaneously.

It’s a brief moment but hearkens back to the stylistic inventions that made Young Thug a star.

In the video, directed by Kaito and Brendan O’Connor, a rug emblazoned with the Young Stoner Life logo appears as Raphael Saadiq and D’Angelo’s 2002 song “Be Here” plays in the background. Then, the scene shifts to Young Thug and Future riding around a shipping yard in a luxury car — drawing comparisons to the 2011 video for the Jay-Z and Kanye West hit “Otis.”

“UY Scuti,” Young Thug’s fourth solo studio album, will be his first since leaving Fulton County Jail last fall. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced him to time served and 15 years probation in the lengthy “Young Slime Life” gang trial. The Grammy winner pleaded guilty to drug, gun and gang charges.

His probation terms initially included a 10-year ban from metro Atlanta, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau. However, in December, Whitaker said he can stay at his Atlanta home starting Oct. 31, 2027, provided he doesn’t violate his probation terms. The visits are limited to up to two weeks at a time and up to four times per year. He must notify his probation officer at least five days before visiting the home. In January, Young Thug was permitted to travel through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He’s currently based in Miami.

Young Thug’s sentence also requires him to return to Atlanta four times per year for a “live anti-gang and anti-gun violence presentation” or benefit concert at a grade school, middle school, Boys & Girls Club or similar group. Such events have yet to be announced.

The rapper is scheduled to perform at several festivals this summer — including Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Chicago, Les Ardentes in Belgium and Beach Please! in Romania.

“UY Scuti” will mark his first album since 2023’s “Business is Business.”