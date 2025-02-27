News

Black entrepreneurs sound the alarm on DEI cuts. Who really pays the price?

As DEI policies disappear from major corporations and federal agencies, Black professionals, entrepreneurs, and communities are feeling the impact—especially in Atlanta. From Target scaling back its commitments to broader industry shifts, does boycotting those companies actually work? Senior reporter Gavin Godfrey and the UATL team brought together some leading Black business leaders, including Jolie Noire lifestyle brand co-CEOs Keyondra and Kimberly Lockett, for an unfiltered discussion on the state of DEI, its cultural and economic impact and who really pays the price when DEI is on the chopping block.

1:29