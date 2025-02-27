error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Georgia Supreme Court selects next chief justice

News

Black entrepreneurs sound the alarm on DEI cuts. Who really pays the price?

As DEI policies disappear from major corporations and federal agencies, Black professionals, entrepreneurs, and communities are feeling the impact—especially in Atlanta. From Target scaling back its commitments to broader industry shifts, does boycotting those companies actually work? Senior reporter Gavin Godfrey and the UATL team brought together some leading Black business leaders, including Jolie Noire lifestyle brand co-CEOs Keyondra and Kimberly Lockett, for an unfiltered discussion on the state of DEI, its cultural and economic impact and who really pays the price when DEI is on the chopping block.

1:29
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Adrian Sheby

Black women entrepreneurs fear attacks on DEI funding threaten future
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

DEI is too important to end. So let’s mend it.

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:29

Black entrepreneurs sound the alarm on DEI cuts. Who really pays the price?

As DEI policies disappear from major brands, Black professionals, entrepreneurs, and communities are feeling the impact, especially in Atlanta.

1h ago
Placeholder Image
2:50

Over 10,000 chemicals are allowed in American food. Here's why

Credits: AP|Getty|Adobe|U.S. Senate|FDA|National Archives Sources: STAT News|Politico|NPR|CSPI|CHLPI|Springer Nature|Nature Comm.|NYU|EWG|The New York Times

Placeholder Image
1:32

Georgia Republican says Trump "moving a little too fast" on spending cuts

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Georgia) responds to backlash over the town hall he hosted in Roswell. (Credit: PBS NewsHour | C-SPAN | The White House)

Placeholder Image
2:17

Plane crashes seem to be on the rise in 2025. Is it safe to fly?

Credits: Pete Koukov/IG | Getty | CNN | CBS News | CTV | CNS | FAA | TSBCanada/YT Sources: AJC | Flight Aware | AP-NORC | NSC | Endeavor Air | TIME