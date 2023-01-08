ajc logo
Sports Insider: Well wishes for NFL’s Damar Hamlin

20 minutes ago

Readers of our weekly Sports Insider can learn the in-depth measures it took to save NFL player Damar Hamlin after his heart stopped during a football game — causing his fellow players across the sport and fans across the country to send well wishes and prayers, donate to his cause and check in again and again until he awoke days later.

In this week’s 54-page digital magazine, football fans can also see what’s about to change for college football bowl games in an era of an expanded playoff, NIL, opt-outs and more affecting the games — some rich in tradition, others keeping fans glued to their TVs each winter.

Also, find out why women are making a bigger impact on the world of pro surfing, thanks to the efforts of those who have fostered gender equity on the waves and created opportunities for others.

Plus: See the issues ahead for pro golf in 2023 as the season gets started in Hawaii; take stock of the NFL’s playoff picture as the final week of the regular season takes place; check out a handful of milestone records that could soon fall across the world of sports; get the lowdown on a feud in U.S. men’s soccer — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more sports coverage in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are in L.A. getting ready to defend their national championship, and the AJC is there with them. And so are a bunch of UGA fans.

Today’s ePaper edition from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brings you all the news of what it’s like in L.A. for fans and the team, from the front page to our special 14-page section previewing Monday’s big game.

There’s all of this — plus so much more. Only in Sunday’s ePaper from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: AJC

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

