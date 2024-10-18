The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Newsroom Internship program

Interns will partner on executing stories from conception through completion and will develop skills in pitching, reporting, writing, shooting and editing. Candidates should have an understanding of digital media and how to conceptualize and execute feature and serialized content in the documentary and news space. As a video intern, you must care about quality, possess a strong aesthetic eye, and be digital-first in your approach.

» Familiarity or experience with Adobe Premier Pro and the Adobe Creative Suite

» Strong verbal and written communication skills

» Comfortable shooting video on digital cine cameras

» Basic understanding of composition and framing.

» Comfortable interviewing and interacting with the public.

» Willing to work hours as dictated by the news cycle

» Eager and willing to learn

Intern, Interactive OR Motion Graphics

We’re looking for someone who has solid web development and design skills, as well as a knack for making clean, clear, creative interactive graphics.

» Demonstrated experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and version control (such as Git) and/or some experience with drawing libraries like D3.js and mapping libraries like Leaflet or Google Maps API. Major plus: experience with a server-side scripting language such as Ruby or Python (or Node.js), or graphics experience with an eye for great design (or both!).

AND/OR:

» Familiarity with Adobe After Effects and ability to create bespoke still graphics and motion design elements to create engaging, innovative and relevant content within digital video productions. Ability to design thumbnails and bespoke animations are a must. Must enjoy working both independently and collaboratively.

Send us your online portfolio or links to your work.

Intern, Photojournalist

We’re looking for an experienced photographer to join our team of photojournalists. Dynamic photos drive audience engagement and can amplify news reporting. As a photographer at the AJC, you must have an aesthetic eye, strong journalistic integrity, and a passion for photojournalism and visual storytelling. A recent graduate or rising senior is preferred.

» Familiarity and experience shooting with Canon

» Understanding of composition and framing

» Proficiency in Photoshop as well as other photo editing tools [Mechanic/Lightroom, etc.]

» Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

» Comfortable reaching out to individuals & interacting with the public

» Basic caption writing skills

» Knowledge of AP style

» Excellent time management skills

» Eager and willing to learn

Strong preference for applicants who have worked on campus media content and/or had previous professional news internship.

Internships will be based out of the AJC headquarters in midtown Atlanta. Interns will be expected to present in Atlanta and have regular attendance in the o􀆯ice. Photo and Video interns are required to have a valid driver’s license and a car in working condition. Internships run for 12 weeks from mid-June to the end of August.

